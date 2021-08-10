Cancel
Public Safety

Cops Say Georgia Mom Dumped Baby's Body In River To Cover Up Death

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 5 days ago

Cops say Georgia Mom dumped baby's body in river

Georgia State News by Evan Green, Southeast Crime and Justice Correspondent

A Georgia toddler is dead and his mom is behind bars. Breyanla Cooper, 24, was indicted for felony murder in his death.

Officials say members of the Cobb County Fire Department spotted the child's body floating in the Chattahoochee River Police and prosecutors are being very tight-lipped about the circumstances surrounding the boy's death. However, the arrest warrant issued for Ms. Cooper says her son's body was put in the river to conceal his death.

Police initially arrested Breyanla Cooper for concealing a death but she was later indicted for felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, and concealing a death.

Officials have yet to release the name of the child or any details on the cause of death.

What do you think about this case? Let us know in the comments.

