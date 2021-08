I write in response to various articles and letters concerning CRT. Arguing about what happened in the past and what are the facts of the past are merely a waste of mental capacity. What matters is where our society is now and what should we do about it now. The fact that there are subconscious attitudes is inevitable and, because they are subconscious, we cannot admit that they exist in each of us. If we can accept that, we can start to accept and recognize our own state of consciousness.