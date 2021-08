Let’s see what the Dems have given us. Rising crime, inflation, homelessness, unaffordable gas prices, public school debacle, border crises and a call for higher taxes. Isn’t it exciting with Biden in office? Recently, he stated twice that 350 million people were vaccinated in the United States. This is more than the population. Now, we have Rep. Chris Pappas calling our motto ‘‘Live Free or Die’ outdated. I am not concerned about Sen. Shaheen as we will not hear from her for five years. We have an opportunity to give New Hampshire a promising future.