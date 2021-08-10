Letter: Protecting exercise of religion
The pandemic is waning and the panic is over. Now is the time to reexamine what powers the State wields during times of emergency. Our state government determined which businesses and services were deemed “essential.” One of the most baffling aspects of this segregation of society was that state liquor stores and Home Depot were allowed to remain open. At the same time, churches and houses of worship were forced to endure harsher restrictions. This was a violation, intentional or not, of one of the most fundamental freedoms that we hold, the First Amendment freedom of religion.www.concordmonitor.com
Comments / 0