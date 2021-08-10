Delta Hitting Washington County Tennessee School’s Early And Hard

If you’re looking for more evidence the Delta Strain of COVID19 is running rampant, the Washington County Tennessee School System is reporting as of Monday, 155 students and staff were already being quarantined another 41 students and staff are being treated for positive COVID19. University High reported the highest number of quarantined students at 27. At West View less than five students and less than five staff have confirmed cases of COVID19. In Johnson City, officials there are reporting 18 students and four staff have tested positive for the virus.