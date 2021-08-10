Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Look for signs of invasive Asian longhorned beetle

By Angela Mulka
manisteenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture declared August as tree check month in an effort to save trees from invasive pests, like the Asian longhorned beetle. Though not yet detected in Michigan, the Asian longhorned beetle is on the state’s invasive species “Watch List” because our trees have little to no resistance to infestation. If an Asian longhorned beetle infestation is reported, federal and state officials will begin survey and eradication activities, including destroying all infested trees. Tree removal is unpleasant, but it has been successful in eradicating Asian longhorned beetle populations in neighboring states.

www.manisteenews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Invasive Species#Bark Beetle#Insect#State#Asianlonghornedbeetle Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Wildlife
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
AnimalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Live in These States, the USDA Wants You to Kill This Bug

Some bugs you probably have no problem squashing, whether it's because they're bothering you or really grossing you out. But others, with their stunning colors or intricate wings may give you pause. However, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is warning that one of the most uniquely beautiful bugs can actually be extremely detrimental and it now lurks in almost 20 percent of states in the country. In fact, if you see it, the USDA is asking you to kill it.
AnimalsSlate

The most frightening invasive species isn’t a plant or bug or fish.

This story was originally published by Wired and has been republished here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. There is no agent of ecological imperialism more ferocious than the wild pig. Wherever Europeans invaded, from the Americas to Australia, so did their pigs, many of which escaped into the countryside to wreak havoc. The beasts tear through native plants and animals, they spread disease, they destroy crops, and they reconstruct whole ecosystems in their wake. They’re not so much pests as they are chaos embodied.
AnimalsWWAY NewsChannel 3

What Did We Miss? Diver swallowed by whale

‘What Did We Miss?’ is our weekly comedy news segment. Every week Wills Maxwell Jr. gives a humorous report on the weird news stories that flew under the radar. This week’s stories are:. Utah replenishes fish populations by dropping thousands of fish from the sky. Goldfish dumped in a Minnesota...
AnimalsPosted by
Best Life

If You See This Invasive Insect, Call Officials Immediately

Moths—often thought of as less appealing butterflies—are generally thought to be a mild nuisance. However, if you've ever had a moth do damage to your favorite sweater or make its way into your pantry, you know they're not as innocent as they look. And moths start out as caterpillars, which can wreak havoc of their own. Just read The Very Hungry Caterpillar if you don't believe us. Now, experts are warning people in the U.S. about the invasive box tree moth, which decimates certain plants in caterpillar form. Officials ask that if you see this insect, you report it immediately.
WildlifeRock Hill Herald

These are the worst invasive species taking over in South Carolina

Invasive species can be native or exotic, plant or animal, but the common thread is their propensity to spread out of control at the expense of other organisms in the ecosystem. South Carolina has a number of these creatures on its radar, but a few stand out as especially concerning.
AnimalsPosted by
Best Life

If You See This Bug, Crush It Immediately, USDA Says

As much as bugs may make your skin crawl, the fact of the matter is, most creepy crawlers are harmless. As the professionals at Vulcan Termite and Pest Control in Alabama advise, "Any bug can be a nuisance, especially if they are invading your home, but most insects actually don't cause much harm." But there are always some exceptions. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, there's a short list of 20 invasive insect species you should be on the lookout for, and one of them is starting to make a comeback. In fact, one state even has a campaign to "stomp it out." Read on to find out what bug you should be wary of and why the USDA is giving you permission to kill it.
AnimalsPosted by
The Hill

One of rarest animals in America named newest endangered species

The Sierra Nevada red fox will soon be listed as a federally endangered species. Only about 40 of the bushy-tailed creatures still inhabit an area of California that reaches from Lake Tahoe to the south of Yosemite National Park. The Sierra Nevada red fox population is threatened by wildfires, coyotes,...
Agriculturenatureworldnews.com

Poison Hemlock: How to Watch Out For This Deadly Plant Spreading in US

A poisonous invasive plant that may be fatal if eaten grows over parks, flower beds, and private gardens, wreaking havoc. Poison hemlock, which looks like Queen Anne's Lace, grows along highway right-of-ways, fences, and the margins of farm fields. However, in the last year, the plant introduced to the United States from Europe has moved closer to more populated regions, raising concerns among specialists.
AnimalsPosted by
Best Life

This One Thing in Your Yard Can Fend Off Black Widows, Study Says

Summertime means more than warm weather, cold drinks, and trips to the beach—in many places around the world, it also means encountering a whole host of pests you'd largely forgotten about during the colder months of the year. Unfortunately, this includes venomous spiders like black widows, which can be found in many U.S. states and territories, and whose bites can not only cause serious injury and impairment, but may even be fatal, particularly to children, the elderly, and those with underlying conditions.
AnimalsPosted by
Big Frog 104

Why You Should Stop Feeding and Watering the Birds Immediately

If you live near bear country like the Adirondacks and Catskills, it's not unusual to hear the suggestion to take down bird feeders. Now all Central New Yorkers are encouraged to take down feeders, bird baths, and anything attracting birds. The suggestion comes from the state Audubon Society, so it must be serious.
AnimalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Live In These States, Look Out for Black Bears

Black bears are beautiful, majestic, and—let's be honest—completely frightening animals, especially if you happen to encounter one in the wild. While you may typically think of grizzly or brown bears when you think of bear attacks, there are actually exponentially more black bears in North America than brown. The U.S. is home to around 55,000 grizzlies, the majority of which live in Alaska. But according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species, there are nearly 1 million black bears in the country, and they have been spotted in 41 states.
Animalsedgewood.news

Ancient mosquito hunter found in Stanley mud puddle

Water brings the desert alive. For some ancient life forms, all it takes is a puddle. One such life form is Triops longicaudatus, or tadpole shrimp, a living fossil that has been taking refuge in puddles of water for the last 300 million years all over the western hemisphere. Its...
AnimalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Live Here, Prepare to See Thousands of Tarantulas, Experts Say

Catching an unexpected glimpse of a daddy longlegs spider in your home can make even folks who'd barely call themselves arachnophobes jump. A wolf spider sighting outdoors can frighten even the most intrepid explorers. And encountering a hairy tarantula can cause virtually anyone to freeze up. Unfortunately for folks of...
GardeningPosted by
Best Life

If You See These Flowers in Your Yard, Don't Go Near Them, Officials Warn

When you were young, you probably learned the three-leaf shapes of poison ivy and poison sumac well enough to remember to stay away from those plants any time you come across them. But while you know to be more careful around the leafy greens that crop up in your yard, you probably don't exercise the same caution when it comes to flowers. And making a mistake with one flower in particular, which is cropping up more than ever, could prove fatal. Whether you're gardening or just stopping to smell the roses, you'll want think twice before getting too close to poison hemlock, which is one of the deadliest plants in North America, experts say. Officials across the U.S. are now warning people about this toxic flower that is spreading at an exponential rate across the country. Read on to find out what it looks like so that you can stay far away from it.
Indiana StateFox 19

Experts warn about invasive insect discovered in Tri-State

SWITZERLAND COUNTY, In. (WXIX) - An invasive insect has been spotted in the Tri-State, prompting Indiana state officials to warn people about the pest. For the first time ever, the spotted lanternfly has made its way to Switzerland County, Indiana. A man noticed the insect on a walnut tree in his yard in Vevay, so the state sent out an inspector.

Comments / 0

Community Policy