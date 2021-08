KALAMAZOO, MI — Two teachers. Two passions. One collaboration that is putting hundreds of books in the hands of youth across Kalamazoo. Little Free Libraries were popping up all over Kalamazoo in the past week. Book lovers eager to thank someone need look no further than Winchell Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Dionna Roberts and Kalamazoo Central High School art and design teacher Kellen Deau, who teamed up to get the compact libraries planted.