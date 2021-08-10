Arizona Baby Dies Alone In Burning Hot Car While Mom Shops at the Mall

Arizona Baby Dies Alone in hot car

Arizona State News by Evan Green, Southwest Crime and Justice Correspondent

Arizona police detained a mom for questioning after a 7-month-old baby died alone inside a burning hot car while his mom went shopping.

Police said it happened in the parking lot of the Superstition Springs Mall in Mesa. Officers responded to the scene for a report of an unresponsive infant. The boy's mom had left him inside a vehicle with no air conditioning while she shopped for two hours. Temperatures that day soared to over 100 degrees.

First responders rushed him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police questioned the mom and their report says she won't say whether she was aware the baby was in the car or not.

So far, no charges have been filed.