Millennial Money: Ready for results? Find a mentor

By KELSEY SHEEHY of NerdWallet
wcn247.com
 5 days ago

As your financial and professional lives become more complex, going it alone will only get you so far. While family and friends can be sounding boards, a mentor can offer objective guidance to help you set and achieve goals in your relationships, career and financial life. These connections don’t appear out of thin air. You need to seek out a mentor and make an effort to see results. Mentor relationships can start organically, with someone you connect with at work or in your spiritual community, or through a formal program or organization. The keys to making a mentorship work are being open, putting in the work and showing your appreciation.

