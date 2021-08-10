Cancel
Galesburg, IL

Galesburg in WWII: Rodeo trick ended with badly broken arm

Galesburg Register-Mail
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Franklin D. Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill made history during the week of Aug. 10-16, 1941. On Thursday, Aug. 14th, the Register-Mail joined the newspapers of the world in announcing that Roosevelt and Churchill had signed what is known as the “Atlantic Charter” during a secret meeting at sea off the coast of Newfoundland as the United States took a jump toward joining the war.

