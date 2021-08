What do you get when you combine two of the most popular American foods? A new delicious-looking snack courtesy of Guy Fieri!. The big Field of Dreams game in Dyersville is coming up this week, and baseball fans across the country will all have their eyes on Iowa. This is the first MLB game to take place in Iowa, and it's gearing up to be quite the event. Fox has all sorts of fun planned for the live broadcast (which you can read more about HERE), but lucky fans who actually attend the game are in for a special treat!