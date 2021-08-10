Cancel
Ashland County, OH

Special Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Wyandot by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ashland; Crawford; Huron; Marion; Morrow; Richland; Wyandot Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Richland, south central Huron, Marion, northwestern Ashland, southeastern Wyandot, central Morrow and Crawford Counties through 800 AM EDT At 708 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near New Washington to near La Rue. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Mansfield, Marion, Bucyrus, Mount Gilead, Galion, Shelby, Ontario, Crestline, Cardington, Plymouth, Prospect, New Washington, La Rue, Savannah, Morral, Waldo, Chatfield, Greenwich, Nevada and Caledonia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

