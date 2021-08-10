Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

DSLCC Offers New Scholarships And Programs

By WV Daily News
Posted by 
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 5 days ago

The fall semester at Dabney S. Lancaster Community College (DSLCC) starts Monday, Aug. 23, and includes added Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) classes and nine new course offerings focusing on professional trades and industry.

The college will be offering in-person and online courses this fall to accommodate as many students as possible. New trade and industry programs available include welding, electrical, HVAC and industrial mechanics, all of which are available at reduced tuition through the FastForward Program, which provides short-term training to eligible Virginians for in-demand jobs. All of the courses prepare participants to sit for industry-recognized credentialing exams.

DSLCC has updated its COVID-19 safety protocols, including requiring all individuals to wear a mask while indoors at the DSLCC Main Campus or the Rockbridge Regional Center. For students attending class at clinical sites, specific safety guidelines will be provided at those locations.

Students attending classes this fall in five of Virginia’s most in-demand fields will also have the opportunity of applying for the new G3 (Get a Skill, Get a Job and Get Ahead) tuition assistance program, which was unveiled earlier this year. The G3 program will help students studying Healthcare, Information Technology, Public Safety and Skilled Trades, Construction and Manufacturing and Early Childhood Education. Call DSLCC Admissions to see if you qualify.

DSLCC President Dr. John Rainone celebrates the return of students and welcomes the new class arriving to start this fall 2021 semester.

“We’re incredibly thrilled for all of the new opportunities here at our college,” said Rainone. “It’s been a tough year and a half for all of us, and we’re looking forward to getting more students back on campus and helping them achieve their academic and career goals.”

For more information about fall 2021 course offerings visit: https://www.dslcc.edu/.

For more information about updated COVID-19 safety protocols, visit: https://www.dslcc.edu/COVID19.

For more information about the G3 Tuition Assistance program, visit: https://www.dslcc.edu/g3.

The post DSLCC Offers New Scholarships And Programs appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

 https://wvdn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Dslcc Offers#Cdl#The Fastforward Program#Virginians#The Dslcc Main Campus#Early Childhood Education#West Virginia Daily News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon authorizes sending additional 1,000 troops to Afghanistan

The Pentagon has reportedly authorized the deployment of 1,000 additional troops to Afghanistan, bringing the total number of troops on the ground to 6,000 as the Taliban continues its advances in the capital city of Kabul. Reuters reported on Sunday that the additional troops will be drawn from the 82nd...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP lawmakers blast Biden over Afghanistan collapse

Republican lawmakers on Sunday blasted the Biden administration’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan while the Taliban inched closer to taking over Kabul as images of Chinooks evacuating embassy staff from the capital city prompted comparisons to America’s exit from Vietnam. “This is President Biden ’s Saigon moment,” House Minority...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 62

BOZKURT, Turkey, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Flash floods that have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region have killed 62 people, authorities said on Sunday, as search and rescue efforts to find missing people continued. The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Judge orders Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy to be reinstated

A federal judge has ordered the Biden administration to reinstate the "Remain in Mexico" policy that had been put in place by the Trump administration, stating that President Biden 's White House had acted "arbitrarily and capriciously" in ending the program. As CBS News reported, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk...

Comments / 0

Community Policy