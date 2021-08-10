DSLCC Offers New Scholarships And Programs

The fall semester at Dabney S. Lancaster Community College (DSLCC) starts Monday, Aug. 23, and includes added Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) classes and nine new course offerings focusing on professional trades and industry.

The college will be offering in-person and online courses this fall to accommodate as many students as possible. New trade and industry programs available include welding, electrical, HVAC and industrial mechanics, all of which are available at reduced tuition through the FastForward Program, which provides short-term training to eligible Virginians for in-demand jobs. All of the courses prepare participants to sit for industry-recognized credentialing exams.

DSLCC has updated its COVID-19 safety protocols, including requiring all individuals to wear a mask while indoors at the DSLCC Main Campus or the Rockbridge Regional Center. For students attending class at clinical sites, specific safety guidelines will be provided at those locations.

Students attending classes this fall in five of Virginia’s most in-demand fields will also have the opportunity of applying for the new G3 (Get a Skill, Get a Job and Get Ahead) tuition assistance program, which was unveiled earlier this year. The G3 program will help students studying Healthcare, Information Technology, Public Safety and Skilled Trades, Construction and Manufacturing and Early Childhood Education. Call DSLCC Admissions to see if you qualify.

DSLCC President Dr. John Rainone celebrates the return of students and welcomes the new class arriving to start this fall 2021 semester.

“We’re incredibly thrilled for all of the new opportunities here at our college,” said Rainone. “It’s been a tough year and a half for all of us, and we’re looking forward to getting more students back on campus and helping them achieve their academic and career goals.”

For more information about fall 2021 course offerings visit: https://www.dslcc.edu/.

For more information about updated COVID-19 safety protocols, visit: https://www.dslcc.edu/COVID19.

For more information about the G3 Tuition Assistance program, visit: https://www.dslcc.edu/g3.

