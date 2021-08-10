Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Dear Abby: Tuesday, August 10

By Abigail Van Buren
Posted by 
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 5 days ago

Husband’s Alcoholism Now Pits Him Against Teenaged Son

Dear Abby: Sometimes when my husband, “Tom,” drinks he becomes volatile. A month ago, after being out drinking, he came home very late. I made a joke that upset him and he started yelling and calling me names. I have learned that when Tom gets like that, it’s best to just agree with him. On that occasion, it didn’t work, and he began breaking things. Our teenage son “Eric” was so scared he called the police. When the police arrived they told my husband who had placed the call and interviewed each of us separately. After they left, Tom called Eric ugly names, told him he was done with him and hasn’t spoken to him since. If they are in the same room, my husband won’t look at him or talk to him. I don’t know how to fix this. I worry about how this will affect Eric. He tries to avoid his dad now and goes to his room when he hears his dad come home. — Bad Behavior in Texas

Dear Bad Behavior: Your husband may blame his abusive outbursts on his drinking, but as you can see, he’s well aware of what he did after he sobers up. Eric was right to call the police because, after “breaking things,” his father could have gone after you. This unfortunate situation will not improve until Tom faces the fact that he’s a problem drinker, swears off the sauce and gets help. By not insisting upon it, you have cast yourself in the role of his enabler. For your sake and Eric’s, draw the line. (The healthiest person in your household appears to be your son.) Talk to Eric. Let him know he did nothing wrong. There are programs for families of alcoholics that can be accessed by visiting al-anon.org/info. Attending Al-Anon meetings would be beneficial for you and Eric, regardless of what your husband decides about drying out.

Dear Abby: My husband’s daughter has “borrowed” money from us on countless occasions when she couldn’t pay her bills. She has never made an effort to repay it. She was recently included in someone’s will, and the bequest was sizable. Prior to receiving her inheritance, she had asked to borrow money to buy three major appliances. Because it would be several months until the estate would be settled and it was a large sum that we really couldn’t afford to lose, we required her to sign a promissory note. She mailed us a check when her funds arrived, but now she’s cut off all communication with us! We have tried to resume normal relations with her to no avail. Should we keep trying? — Ignored in the East

Dear Ignored: So your husband’s daughter is offended because you made her sign a promissory note before handing out (more) money you couldn’t afford to lose? In light of the fact that she hasn’t repaid you for all the other monies you helped her out with when she needed it, what you did was sensible. Rather than accept that in the past she has behaved irresponsibly, which is why you asked for the guarantee of repayment, she’s blaming YOU?! Instead of beating your heads against a stone wall trying to have a relationship with your husband’s deadbeat daughter, you would be better off biding your time until she once again needs something.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

The post Dear Abby: Tuesday, August 10 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

 https://wvdn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#P O Box 69440#West Virginia Daily News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Related
Family RelationshipsWeirton Daily Times

Ex-daughter-in-law is a topic they’re against

Dear Annie: A few years ago, my son’s wife decided to divorce him because she didn’t love him anymore. We accepted that and showed our support for her despite her decision. Shortly thereafter, she was arrested for a heinous crime that I won’t elaborate. It impacted her children. My son...
TV Seriesnickiswift.com

Sad News For Married At First Sight Stars Erik And Virginia

Fans just received sad news about "Married at First Sight" stars Erik Lake and Virginia Coombs. The Lifetime reality series follows couples matched up by relationship experts who agree to marry when they first meet. The couples meet for the first time at their wedding ceremony. After marrying, the strangers go on a honeymoon and live together for two months. At the end of the two months, each couple has a Decision Day and decides whether to continue the marriage or get divorced.
CelebritiesPopculture

'Duck Dynasty' Star Reveals Pregnancy

Baby on board! The Robertson family continues to grow after Rebecca Robertson is expecting her second child with husband John Reed Loflin. The Duck Dynasty pair are already parents to their 2-year-old son, Zane Israel. While they're more than thrilled to give their baby boy a sibling, she did note in her announcement to the public that it's been a "humbling journey" and announced that their sweet child is a "rainbow baby."
Family RelationshipsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Duggar & Caldwell Families IGNORE Kendra’s 23rd Birthday

On Wednesday, August 11, Kendra Caldwell Duggar celebrated her 23rd birthday. Counting On fans may know that Kendra married Joe Duggar on September 8, 2017. They share three-year-old Garrett David, one-year-old Addison Renee, and six-month-old Brooklyn Praise. Though it was Kendra’s birthday, she received just one social media post from...
RelationshipsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Courtney Waldrop Is Done Torturing Older Boys, Focuses On Sextuplets

Sweet Home Sextuplets mom Courtney Waldrop is giving her older sons, Saylor, Wales, and Bridge, a break. She’s decided it’s time to torture the sextuplets instead. In a new Instagram post, Courtney shared two new snaps of the sextuplets and wrote, “I actually grabbed my ‘big’ camera for a change instead of always snapping pictures with my cell phone and took the Sextuplets out in the field for a photo shoot!! I let the Big Boys off the hook this time since I had already tortured them with back to school pictures!!”
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

Sad News: Texas Pastor Dies Of Covid-19, A Week After Closing Church

We all know that religion plays a crucial role in people's lives throughout the state of Texas. So, unfortunately, I have some extremely sad news to report. One week after closing his church to protect parishioners from the Covid-19 virus, a Texan pastor has passed away from Covid-19. Known as Darrell Boone, he was the Pastor of the Life Pointe Church in Hitchcock - a small town in Galveston County.
Public SafetyShropshire Star

Tragedy which left seven children instant orphans

A terrible day in Snedshill – and seven instantly orphaned children. And for one of them, Reggie Turley, there was double anguish, as not only was his mother murdered on that tragic day, but his adoptive mother was destined to be murdered as well. In delving into her family history,...
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Sister Wives:’ Janelle Brown Has A Temporary New Houseguest

Janelle Brown is opening up her home to a temporary houseguest. Or, her RV, rather. The Sister Wives star is living in an RV on the family’s Coyote Pass property. Fans are constantly debating if she’s overseeing the construction of the long-awaited project or if she’s simply down on her luck. At the very least, Janelle Brown has a temporary houseguest to keep her company.
Relationshipscrossroadstoday.com

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams ‘starting over’ wedding journey

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are “starting over” their wedding journey. The ‘Modern Family’ star and the 37-year-old reality star have been forced to rearrange their wedding plans three times because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple are now planning on tying the knot in 2022, but are going to...
Relationshipslaconiadailysun.com

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams 'starting over' wedding journey

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are “starting over” their wedding journey. The ‘Modern Family’ star and the 37-year-old reality star have been forced to rearrange their wedding plans three times because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple are now planning on tying the knot in 2022, but are going to...
RelationshipsNorristown Times Herald

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams 'starting over' wedding journey

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are “starting over” their wedding journey. The ‘Modern Family’ star and the 37-year-old reality star have been forced to rearrange their wedding plans three times because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple are now planning on tying the knot in 2022, but are going to...
RelationshipsBrenham Banner-Press

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams 'starting over' wedding journey

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are “starting over” their wedding journey. The ‘Modern Family’ star and the 37-year-old reality star have been forced to rearrange their wedding plans three times because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple are now planning on tying the knot in 2022, but are going to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy