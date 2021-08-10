Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Eloy Jiménez’s hot streak continues with 2 more homers and 5 RBIs in the Chicago White Sox win: ‘Now he’s doing what he does’

By LaMond Pope, Chicago Tribune
Posted by 
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 5 days ago

There is locked in.

And then there’s a next level, which is where Eloy Jiménez finds himself.

The Chicago White Sox slugger hit two home runs for the second straight game in Monday’s 11-1 victory against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field in Minneapolis.

Jiménez went 2-for-4 with five RBIs, a walk and two runs as the Sox opened the three-game series in impressive fashion.

The Sox hit four homers, with Tim Anderson starting it off with a leadoff home run for the second straight game. Yoán Moncada capped the night with a solo homer in the ninth.

And then there was Jiménez, who became the first Sox player to have consecutive games with at least two homers and five RBIs.

“Yes, I’m feeling really good,” he said.

Jiménez hit a two-run homer in the first and a three-run homer one inning later.

“He plays the whole field, left, center and right,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “And the potential production is humongous.”

The two-run homer to center against Beau Burrows had an estimated distance of 454 feet.

Jiménez said the three-run blast that hooked down the left-field line, also against Burrows, was “reaction.”

“I’m not going to lie to you guys, I’m not looking for that pitch. I just see it and hit it,” he said. “It’s good to have another homer. Really, I wasn’t looking for that pitch. I just reacted to that pitch and I put the barrel on it.

“When I feel good, that happens a lot.”

Jiménez went 3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs in Sunday’s 9-3 victory against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. He hit a two-run homer in the first, a two-run double in the second and a solo home run in the fifth.

“Now he’s doing what he does,” said Lucas Giolito, who allowed one run on two hits with eight strikeouts in an impressive performance of his own Monday.

“He’s one of the best hitters in the league. Just going on a tear with the homers. The energy that he brings to our team, it’s so great to have him back. I’d like to say I’m surprised with what he’s doing, but I’m not because he’s really good.”

Jiménez reached 50 career home runs in 187 games, the fewest in Sox history.

“I didn’t even know that,” he said. “That is good, just keep going.”

Jiménez is slashing .297/.333/.811 with five home runs and 14 RBIs in his last 10 games.

That’s an impressive stretch for any hitter, not to mention one who missed nearly the first four months of the season because of a ruptured left pectoral tendon.

“I was sad in Arizona that I couldn’t break (spring training) with the team,” Jiménez said. “Now that I’m here, feeling really good.”

Comments / 0

Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eloy Jiménez
Person
Homer
Person
Lucas Giolito
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago White Sox#The Chicago Cubs At#2021 Chicago Tribune#Chicagotribune Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Harrelson on firing La Russa, state of White Sox

Ken "Hawk" Harrelson was the effusive TV broadcast voice of the White Sox for 33 years before retiring a the end of the 2018 season. It's the reason he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in late July, albeit one year late due to COVID-19. "Probably my biggest joy...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Michael Kopech freaks out at umpire for brutal missed strike (Video)

Chicago White Sox reliever Michael Kopech wasn’t happy with umpire Pat Hoberg, and for good reason. We’ll try to write this article without any corn puns. Kopech was able to get the White Sox out of a tough situation in the top of the sixth inning, but in the top of the seventh found himself in trouble of his own doing, and umpire Pat Hoberg didn’t help matters.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Catcher Announces Shocking Retirement At 28

A Major League Baseball catcher has announced his shocking retirement at the age of 28. Yermin Mercedes, who had an incredibly good April for the Chicago White Sox, announced on Instagram that “it’s over.”. The 28-year-old Dominican Republic product had recently been sent down to the minor leagues. Earlier on...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

SF Giants acquire prospect Luis Gonzalez from White Sox

The SF Giants further enriched their already deep outfield depth throughout their organization earlier this week when they acquired Luis Gonzalez off waivers from the Chicago White Sox. The move was first reported by ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel. A third-round pick in the 2017 MLB draft by the White Sox out...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox are well deserving of Field of Dreams spotlight

The Chicago White Sox is the best men’s pro sports team that plays in the city of Chicago. Everyone else, for the first time in a long time, is looking up at them. They have a very nice lead in the American League Central Division after cruising through their schedule up to this point. Now, they will play the New York Yankees in the Field of Dreams game. This is a really big stage for a young team like them.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Chris Sale’s return is really great to see

When Chris Sale was on the Chicago White Sox, he was the best player on the roster. Whenever it was “Sale Day”, it was treated as a holiday at the stadium. He even had his own section in the stands dedicated to him. Unfortunately, not a lot of team success came on days that he wasn’t the starting pitcher. That forced the White Sox to rebuild at the end of the 2016 season when it was yet another season of failure.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Eloy Jimenez stays hot on the Field of Dreams

On Thursday night, the Chicago White Sox got to play in the MLB’s first Field of Dreams game and it had an electric atmosphere. Although it wasn’t Heaven, Iowa sure felt like it during last night’s matchup between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees. The White Sox...
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago White Sox: Time for lots of winning streaks to build

CHICAGO - AUGUST 01: Brian Goodwin #18 of the Chicago White Sox celebrates as he rounds third base after hitting a walk-off, game winning home run in the bottom of the ninth inning against the Cleveland Indians on August 1, 2021 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Ron Vesely/Getty Images)
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Brian Goodwin: Homers in second straight game

Goodwin went 1-for-3 with a homer, a walk and two runs scored in Sunday's 2-1 win over Cleveland. Goodwin saved his lone hit of the day for a clutch walkoff shot in the ninth inning. He's gone deep in two straight games, giving him six homers on the year with a .788 OPS. Goodwin is 4-for-21 (.190) over his last eight contests.
i70sports.com

Goodwin’s Walk-Off Homer Lifts White Sox Over Indians

(Chicago, IL) — Brian Goodwin’s walk-off home run lifted the White Sox over the Indians, 2-1, at Guaranteed Rate Field. José Abreu recorded Chicago’s other RBI and Liam Hendriks earned the win in relief for the Sox, who took two of three in the series. Chicago hosts the Royals tomorrow night.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Jose Abreu: Slugs 22nd homer

Abreu went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Tuesday's loss to the Twins. The veteran first baseman immediately followed Adam Engel's two-run, third-inning homer with a solo blast of his own, though those were the only runs Chicago scored in the contest. Abreu has been on fire of late, collecting at least one hit in eight straight games. Over that stretch, he is slashing .314/.314/.686 with four homers, six RBI and eight runs.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Engel: Extends on-base streak

Engel went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 2-1 win over Cleveland. Engel pilfered his fourth base in 25 games during the second inning but was unable to advance from there. He's hit safely in five consecutive starts and reached base in six consecutive overall. During that run, he's 6-for-17 with three walks, a home run, three RBI, three doubles, three runs, and a stolen base. With Eloy Jimenez (hamstring) day-to-day and Billy Hamilton (hamstring) added to the injured list, Engel could get regular at-bats until the expected activation of Luis Robert (hip) toward the end of the week.
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago White Sox: Sunday’s win amplifies expectations

CHICAGO - AUGUST 01: Craig Kimbrel #46 of the Chicago White Sox pitches against the Cleveland Indians on August 1, 2021 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Ron Vesely/Getty Images) The Chicago White Sox went into Sunday’s game in a 1-1 series split with the Cleveland Indians....

Comments / 0

Community Policy