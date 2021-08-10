Eloy Jiménez’s hot streak continues with 2 more homers and 5 RBIs in the Chicago White Sox win: ‘Now he’s doing what he does’

There is locked in.

And then there’s a next level, which is where Eloy Jiménez finds himself.

The Chicago White Sox slugger hit two home runs for the second straight game in Monday’s 11-1 victory against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field in Minneapolis.

Jiménez went 2-for-4 with five RBIs, a walk and two runs as the Sox opened the three-game series in impressive fashion.

The Sox hit four homers, with Tim Anderson starting it off with a leadoff home run for the second straight game. Yoán Moncada capped the night with a solo homer in the ninth.

And then there was Jiménez, who became the first Sox player to have consecutive games with at least two homers and five RBIs.

“Yes, I’m feeling really good,” he said.

Jiménez hit a two-run homer in the first and a three-run homer one inning later.

“He plays the whole field, left, center and right,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “And the potential production is humongous.”

The two-run homer to center against Beau Burrows had an estimated distance of 454 feet.

Jiménez said the three-run blast that hooked down the left-field line, also against Burrows, was “reaction.”

“I’m not going to lie to you guys, I’m not looking for that pitch. I just see it and hit it,” he said. “It’s good to have another homer. Really, I wasn’t looking for that pitch. I just reacted to that pitch and I put the barrel on it.

“When I feel good, that happens a lot.”

Jiménez went 3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs in Sunday’s 9-3 victory against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. He hit a two-run homer in the first, a two-run double in the second and a solo home run in the fifth.

“Now he’s doing what he does,” said Lucas Giolito, who allowed one run on two hits with eight strikeouts in an impressive performance of his own Monday.

“He’s one of the best hitters in the league. Just going on a tear with the homers. The energy that he brings to our team, it’s so great to have him back. I’d like to say I’m surprised with what he’s doing, but I’m not because he’s really good.”

Jiménez reached 50 career home runs in 187 games, the fewest in Sox history.

“I didn’t even know that,” he said. “That is good, just keep going.”

Jiménez is slashing .297/.333/.811 with five home runs and 14 RBIs in his last 10 games.

That’s an impressive stretch for any hitter, not to mention one who missed nearly the first four months of the season because of a ruptured left pectoral tendon.

“I was sad in Arizona that I couldn’t break (spring training) with the team,” Jiménez said. “Now that I’m here, feeling really good.”

