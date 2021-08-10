Neil Boudreau played punter and safety at San Diego State. Now, he’s poised to start at quarterback for Morgan State football.

Hardly anyone could have blamed Neil Boudreau if he had a tired arm.

As one of only two quarterbacks currently listed on the Morgan State football roster, Boudreau estimated he took 97% of the reps during practices this past spring. But the 6-foot-3, 220-pound graduate student wasn’t complaining.

“I think that was really good for me to learn the offense and build a good relationship with a lot of my teammates,” he said. “The more practice I get, the better I will play, and the better that will be for the team. I really actually enjoyed catching up on some the reps that maybe I missed over the past couple years. I was really excited to have all of those reps.”

The extra work is necessary because Boudreau, 23, is poised to start in the Bears’ season opener against Towson at Hughes Stadium in Baltimore on Sept. 4 at 4 p.m. That game will mark his first live game at the position since July 8, 2016, when he played in an all-star game in his home state of California.

Morgan State coach Tyrone Wheatley said he has no trepidation about giving the keys to the offense to Boudreau (pronounced BOO-droh).

“I just expect Neil to go out and compete and do his job to the best of his ability,” he said. “If he goes out and he’s 90% at his job, he’ll be really good for us. Manage the game, that’s part of his job. Not making a bad play worse, staying calm under pressure, understanding that if we don’t get the first down on third down, we can always punt the ball. Just manage the game. Very simple.”

Boudreau’s road to this point in his career is unusual. He did not play football until his freshman year at University High School in Irvine, California, because his parents, Steve and Carolyn Boudreau, were concerned about the sport’s physical nature.

Boudreau was the starting quarterback for the freshman team, but was bumped to backup status as a sophomore and junior on the varsity squad. So he switched to wide receiver.

Boudreau finally started at quarterback as a senior in 2015, completing 89 of 162 passes for 10 touchdowns and rushing for 118 yards to help University earn its first California Interscholastic Federation playoff berth since 2007 . Despite that success, Boudreau was recruited by San Diego State under the “ATH” label, which denotes a player of unique versatility.

“To me, that was actually really frustrating,” he said. “I kind of knew going in that they wanted to move me around. I played scout receiver and a little scout quarterback that fall. It was frustrating, but I just wanted to be on the team. My main goal was to obviously move to quarterback. So I kind of knew I was going to have to start at the bottom and work my way up.”

Boudreau swallowed his pride and joined the Aztecs as a punter in the fall of 2016. The next spring, with only two quarterbacks on the roster in starter Christian Chapman (recovering from surgery on his thumb) and backup Ryan Agnew, Boudreau shifted back to quarterback for the next two seasons.

In the spring of 2019, Boudreau was approached about playing safety. He made one tackle in three games and entered the transfer portal after the season.

“I was frustrated, but I wanted to get on the field,” he said of agreeing to move to safety. “So I stuck it out, and I did it, but after that, I felt like I had seen that through, and I really wanted to see myself at quarterback because I felt like I was good enough and could be a real difference-maker. So that’s why I ultimately made the decision to leave after that season.”

Recruited by Morgan State, Sacred Heart, Wagner, Temple and Bethune-Cookman, Boudreau chose the Bears because Wheatley and offensive coordinator Josh Firm viewed him as a quarterback.

“Even in high school when I was at receiver, I’m confident in my athletic abilities,” he said. “In my mind, I’m a quarterback, and I think that’s ultimately the best place on the field for me, and I think it’s what is best for the team.”

Wheatley said he was not fazed by Boudreau’s rambling path.

“On the surface when you look at going from here to going to there and playing all of these other positions, I think that will boggle some people’s minds,” he said. “But you have to think about the mindset. He has the mindset that we want. He has the mindset that is right for this culture that I’m trying to build here. So whether he was a punter or a linebacker, he has the correct mindset that we want here, and his mindset is, ‘I just want to play.’”

Morgan State decided not to play last fall due to the coronavirus pandemic. Boudreau used that time to absorb the playbook and work with future teammates like graduate student wide receiver Wesley Wolfolk.

“When I first heard about him, I was like, ‘What are we doing? We just got a safety at quarterback?’” Wolfolk said. “But then I met him, and we started working together, and I think those things that he went through at San Diego State made him a tougher player. They made him understand that he has to work harder, and I think coming here with all he’s learned and all he’s seen football-wise, I think he’s going to be really good.”

Wheatley said he knew Boudreau had warmed up to his teammates during one spring workout.

“Neil wasn’t having a really good practice one day, and he was kind of getting down on himself,” he said. “The offensive players picked their play up to help him. So now these guys trust him, have faith in him, and play for him. That’s what Neil brings to the table.”

Wolfolk, who is regarded in some circles as a workaholic, said he has found a capable workout partner in Boudreau, who also has shown off a stronger arm than anticipated. Wolfolk said he has noticed Boudreau growing in confidence and command since he arrived on campus last summer.

“When he first got here, he probably wasn’t as vocal, and I just assume that’s because he didn’t really know anyone,” Wolfolk said. “But now I think he’s earned the respect of the guys, and he’s been really good for us this year.”

The sentiment around the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference is that Boudreau, Wolfolk and the rest of the Bears have a tough hill to climb. The league’s coaches and sports information directors picked Morgan State to finish fifth out of sixth in its preseason poll, better only than Howard.

The poll is of little concern to Boudreau, who said his top priority is molding a young offense into a unit that can score points and collect victories.

“We just want to do what it takes to win,” he said. “If we need to run the ball to win, we’ll run the ball. If we need to pass in certain games, we’ll pass the ball. Winning games is the No. 1 priority of this offense.”

Season opener

TOWSON@MORGAN STATE

Sept. 4, 4 p.m.

Audio: 88.9 FM, towsontigers.com