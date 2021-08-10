Cancel
Georgia State

'It Needs To Stop': LGBTQ People in Georgia Under Siege From the Far-Right

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn July, hundreds of anti-LGBTQ thugs took to the streets of Georgia’s capital to protest a Pride march due to take place on the same day. Members of the far-right with links to the Eastern Orthodox Church took violently attacked journalists and eventually stormed the offices of Tbilisi Pride. Protesters ransacked the offices, pulling down and destroying the rainbow Pride flag that hung from the balcony.

