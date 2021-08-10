Cancel
Kentucky State

$5 million bond set for man accused of shooting, killing well-known Kentucky couple

By bluegrasslive
Bluegrass Live
Bluegrass Live
 5 days ago
A judge has ordered a $5 million bond for a man charged in the murder of a Kentucky couple who were shot and killed outside a duplex they owned in Richmond.

During an arraignment Monday, a plea of not guilty was entered on behalf of Thomas Birl, 51, who is accused of killing Christopher and Gracie Hager, a well-known couple from Richmond.

Birl was also charged with arson, evidence tampering and receiving stolen property.

Birl is accused of killing the Hagers outside of a duplex they owned in Richmond. Birl was reportedly staying with his girlfriend.

News sources report that Birl set the duplex on fire after the shooting and then jumped out of a bedroom window before being arrested.

Bluegrass Live

Bluegrass Live

Lexington, KY
Bluegrass Live is a statewide digital news source providing Kentuckians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content.

Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Quiet Kentucky town rocked by what appears to be murder-suicide

Kentucky police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in a small Kentucky town where murders are relatively rare. According to WKYT News, Morehead, police are investigating the shooting death of a man and woman after dispatchers received a call about 5 p.m. Friday. The caller reported finding two people dead at a home on Rodburn Hollow Road, according to the Rowan County coroner’s office.
Lincoln County, KYPosted by
Bluegrass Live

Nearly a year after man made 911 call to save woman’s life now charged with reckless homicide in her death

It was almost a year ago when dispatchers received a phone call reporting a woman who was unresponsive and in need of medical attention. On Sept. 24, 2020 at about 4:25 p.m., Catisha Patterson Ascencio, 33, was taken from a residence on Ky. Hwy. 698 and transported to Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital in Stanford where she was pronounced dead.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Worker killed instantly in Kentucky factory accident

A worker in a Kentucky factory was killed instantly in a workplace accident. News sources report that the accident happened at approximately 5:30 Thursday morning at ORBIS Corporation in Georgetown. An official from the Scott County Coroner’s office says a man, who was not identified, was working at a plastic...
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky man charged with strangling woman, man. Officers could hear screams from apartment.

A Kentucky man was arrested on numerous charges including strangulation after officer responded to a domestic violence incident Saturday. Joshua Parks, 31, was arrested by officers from the Middlesboro Police Department. Parks was charged with fourth-degree assault minor injury (domestic violence), first-degree strangulation and second-degree disorderly conduct. He was lodged...
New Albany, INPosted by
Bluegrass Live

Man gets life sentence for stalking, killing estranged wife

A man has received a life prison sentence for stalking his estranged wife to Florida, shooting her and burying her body in Tennessee, court records show. Jarvis Wayne Madison, 62, of New Albany, Indiana, was sentenced Monday in Orlando federal court, according to the court records. He pleaded guilty in March to one count of interstate stalking resulting in death.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Two Kentucky teens charged in shooting that blinded 5-year-old boy

Two Kentucky teens have been charged in connection with a shooting that blinded a boy just days before Christmas last year. Michael Lemond, 18, was charged with two counts of first-degree assault Wednesday after police accused him of firing into a Lexington house at 2 a.m. on Dec. 21. One of the shots struck 5-year-old Malakai Roberts and Roberts’ mother, Cacy Roberts.
Indiana StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Federal inmates from St. Louis jailed in Kentucky, Indiana

Hundreds of inmates facing federal charges have been transferred from the St. Louis area to jails in Indiana and Kentucky, leaving relatives desperately trying to reconnect. St. Louis officials have been reducing the inmate population at the St. Louis Medium Security Institution, also known as the workhouse, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky teenager’s body recovered from lake

The body of a teenage boy has been recovered from Kentucky Lake, officials said. The 17-year-old’s body was recovered Sunday after authorities were notified about a male that went under the water and didn’t resurface, Marshall County Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner told WPSD-TV. Curtner is also a part of the Marshall County Rescue Squad that responded to the lake.
Lexington, KYPosted by
Bluegrass Live

Police: Teen, 13, fatally shoots 14-year-old in Lexington

A 13-year-old has been charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of a 14-year-old in Lexington. Lexington police were called to Lancelot Lane Tuesday morning and found the teen victim, who had been shot inside a home. The 13-year-old has been charged with second-degree manslaughter, and more charges against the...
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Did approval of Kentucky dog kennel expansion lead to confrontation between county treasurer, attorney? Incident under investigation.

A confrontation that allegedly occurred between the Boyle County Treasurer and a Lexington attorney following a public hearing Tuesday evening is being investigated by police and the county judge executive. After the Danville-Boyle County Board of Adjustments public hearing and subsequent approval for Parker’s Place dog kennel and grooming business...

