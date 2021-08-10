$5 million bond set for man accused of shooting, killing well-known Kentucky couple
A judge has ordered a $5 million bond for a man charged in the murder of a Kentucky couple who were shot and killed outside a duplex they owned in Richmond.
During an arraignment Monday, a plea of not guilty was entered on behalf of Thomas Birl, 51, who is accused of killing Christopher and Gracie Hager, a well-known couple from Richmond.
Birl was also charged with arson, evidence tampering and receiving stolen property.
Birl is accused of killing the Hagers outside of a duplex they owned in Richmond. Birl was reportedly staying with his girlfriend.
News sources report that Birl set the duplex on fire after the shooting and then jumped out of a bedroom window before being arrested.
