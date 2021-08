Glossy car magazines in the 1980s regularly welcomed the outrageous and hugely powerful gimcracks created by U.S. and European tuners. Koenig Specials always seemed to be on photo shoots, probably because they looked like, well, this. Eponymous namesake Willy Koenig, a German, also had a company origin story akin to Ferrucio Lamborghini's. He bought a 365 GT4 BB and wasn't happy with how it drove, so he addressed its weaknesses and impressed enough other Ferrari owners to found a business. Gooding has a pair of Koenig-fettled Ferraris that will go to the highest bidder during Monterey Car Week, and we're only sorry we won't be there to watch Gordon Gecko and his team of assistants lead the bidding.