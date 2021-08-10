Udemy July Workplace Learning Index Spotlights Top in-Demand Global Skills
System Design Interview, Databricks, and Java Collections Framework Skills Surge in US. Udemy, a leading destination for learning and teaching online, released the “July 2021 Workplace Learning Skills Index,” which identifies the most in-demand skills consumed by organizations globally in July. With access to workplace learning activity generated by learners on Udemy’s corporate product, Udemy Business, Udemy believes it is well positioned to identify skills as they gain momentum and provide timely courses employees need to stay ahead of the curve.aithority.com
