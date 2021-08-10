Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Udemy July Workplace Learning Index Spotlights Top in-Demand Global Skills

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSystem Design Interview, Databricks, and Java Collections Framework Skills Surge in US. Udemy, a leading destination for learning and teaching online, released the “July 2021 Workplace Learning Skills Index,” which identifies the most in-demand skills consumed by organizations globally in July. With access to workplace learning activity generated by learners on Udemy’s corporate product, Udemy Business, Udemy believes it is well positioned to identify skills as they gain momentum and provide timely courses employees need to stay ahead of the curve.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soft Skills#Spotlights#Learning Analytics#Udemy Business#Apigee#Coaching#Sales Management#Negotiation#Entertainment Media#Professional Services#Data Science#Business Analytics#Conversations Skills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Google
Country
Brazil
Related
Businesstribuneledgernews.com

UST to hire 10,000 employees in digital skills globally

Aug. 3—BENGALURU — California-based digital transformation solutions company UST said on Tuesday it plans to hire over 10,000 employees this year across the globe, with a focus on North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Australia. UST has a significant presence in India with 15,000 employees out of its...
Career Development & Adviceprdaily.com

July 2021 Digital Workplace Guide

Summer is upon us, and organizations are knee-deep in navigating return to workplace and managing the talent war that’s ensued. Central to success is a strong internal communications effort to manage the ever-changing workplace. Our research shows you’re more important than ever! Also, check out the latest tools and products from our partners.
Computerstechgig.com

5 In-demand tech skills for IT professionals in 2021

The competition in the tech industry has increased with the demand for potential talent that can keep themselves abreast with the advancing technology. Along with this, to be relevant in the market,. IT professionals. are working on updating their. tech skills. and ensuring that they can get hired. Here are...
TechnologyNew Haven Register

Learn the IT and Networking Skills You Need In the Digital Age

Technology is constantly changing and it's important for entrepreneurs to stay on top of the cutting-edge to ensure they have the best tools to help their companies grow. As the digital age becomes more entrenched, entrepreneurs today owe it to themselves to be more tech-savvy than ever. That means understanding the IT and networking skills needed to connect your company, the cybersecurity skills to protect it, and the cloud skills to effectively manage data.
Career Development & Adviceaithority.com

Permanent Hybrid Working Demands New Skills

Employers should ensure they have the right working arrangements in place to maintain productivity. The five-day week commute is set to become a thing of the past as many firms are announcing permanent plans to keep staff working from home. Questionmark, the online assessment provider, is calling on employers to ensure they have the right post-pandemic working policy in place to face the future of work.
TechnologyKFOR

4 Seniors: Learning new technology skills online

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Seniors in a digital world can be easily overwhelmed by all the new technology around us. We are surrounded by an array of digital devices, whether its smartphones, social media, tablets or laptops. There’s no avoiding it, so we should learn how to use all these technological advances to make life easier.
Minnesota StateKIMT

Workplace Development teaming with IBM to promote job skills in SE Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Workforce Development is teaming up with IBM to enhance the IBM SkillsBuild program and help job-seekers connect their skills to current market needs. The program is designed to let people earn, within 3-6 months, professional workplace readiness and technical skills, badges and credentials recognized by the market, in local languages, and with personal mentoring. Workforce Development says it will leverage the online learning program IBM SkillsBuild with their members, mostly underserved populations such as veterans, women, minorities, refugees, and unemployed young adults.
Economyaithority.com

CORRECTING and REPLACING Capital Online Selects Juniper Networks to Accelerate Cloud Business Transformation to Support Global Business Growth

Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, announced that Capital Online, a global data center and cloud service provider, selected Juniper Networks to build an expanded network infrastructure to support its ever-growing cloud business while simplifying network operations management through automation. China’s cloud computing industry has experienced robust growth...
Public Healthaithority.com

Enterprises In Germany Turn To Cybersecurity Providers To Help With Pandemic Challenges

ISG Provider Lens report finds many German companies facing a shortage of cybersecurity professionals as the pandemic creates new avenues of attack. As enterprises in Germany digitize their operations and deal with the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, they are looking to cybersecurity service providers to help them better protect their IT systems, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
Softwareaithority.com

StrongNode.io Powers Unique On-demand Scalable Node Technology for Edge Networking

Node-as-a-Service (NaaS) StrongNode.io activates a unique approach to edge networking by harnessing idle resources from digital devices to build a strong, on-demand, and scalable node network and ecosystem. StrongNode will bring the processing of data closer to the edge, towards the end-users. StrongNode is upending the traditional cloud computing paradigm and advancing decentralized networks to where technologies like blockchain and edge computing are meshed together to create the best value and experience for digital users.
Books & Literatureaithority.com

Synthesis AI’s Head Of Artificial Intelligence Publishes The First Book On Synthetic Data For Deep Learning

Sergey Nikolenko explores fundamental computer vision problems, key synthetic data technologies, and future directions and applications. Synthesis AI, a pioneer in synthetic data technologies, announced Springer has published the book Synthetic Data for Deep Learning written by Head of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Sergey Nikolenko. The book is available for purchase on Amazon and Springer.
Economyaithority.com

Braze Recognized As A Leader In Cross Channel Campaign Management By Independent Research Firm

Company Earns Highest Score in the Strategy Category. Braze, the comprehensive customer engagement platform, announced that Forrester Research, Inc. has recognized the company as a Leader in a new report titled “The Forrester Wave: Cross-Channel Campaign Management (Independent Platforms), Q3 2021.” Braze received the highest score in the Strategy category. The company was also named a Leader in the “The Forrester Wave™: Mobile Engagement Automation, Q3 2020,” where it earned the highest scores in both the Current Offering and Strategy (tied) categories.
Softwareatlantanews.net

AI in Fintech Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Google, Salesforce.com, Inbenta Technologies, IPsoft

Latest released the research study on Global AI in Fintech Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. AI in Fintech Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the AI in Fintech. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Microsoft (United States),Google (United States),Salesforce.com (United States),IBM (United States),Intel (United States),Amazon Web Services (United States),Inbenta Technologies (United States),IPsoft (United States),Nuance Communications (United States),ComplyAdvantage.com (United States)
Healthaithority.com

Healthcare Triangle Releases Ready-To-Deploy Blockchain Network

Blockedge gives healthcare and life sciences organizations a plug-and-play solution that provides easy access to blockchain capabilities without the need for significant investment in infrastructure or staff. Healthcare Triangle, a leading provider of cloud data transformation solutions, is pleased to announce the release of Blockedge, a blockchain infrastructure and automation...
Public Healthitechpost.com

The Increasingly Important Role of Digital Technologies in the “New Normal”

When Covid-19 struck, businesses worldwide were forced to reconsider their strategies to keep up with shifting customer expectations. As a result, businesses hurriedly embarked on digital transformation initiatives to make their products and services available online. This was mainly due to mass lockdowns mandating brick and mortar stores and physical locations to close down and cease operations.
Businessaithority.com

InMoment and Tethr Sign Strategic Partnership to Deliver Conversation Insights Directly Through the InMoment XI Platform

Advanced visualizations, sophisticated recommendations and critical action plans will help InMoment and Tethr’s clients accelerate and prioritize changes to improve customer experiences. Tethr, the leading research-backed conversation intelligence platform, announced a strategic partnership with InMoment. This partnership will deliver a seamless approach to visualizing and actioning on conversation insights derived...
Technologytribuneledgernews.com

The future is collaborative: A Digital Adoption Platform is essential to the new way of working

Aug. 14—Disrupted by the uncertainties brought by the Covid-19 pandemic, a majority of businesses have switched from working in a traditional physical office to working from home. People and businesses are increasingly relying on technology to communicate and function. Since so many changes have been introduced in the way people work, businesses need to adapt to the changing work environment in order to ensure that employees continue to perform at their maximum potential.
Softwareaithority.com

BLEND360 Launches New SEO Capability, Built To Leverage Its Expertise In Data Science, Data Engineering And Business Intelligence

BLEND360 launches a new SEO capability built to leverage its deep expertise in data science, data engineering and business intelligence, to be combined with cutting edge SEO capabilities designed for enterprise brands. BLEND360 today announces the launch of its Search Engine Optimization (SEO) capability. The new digital marketing practice will...
Technologybiztechmagazine.com

CDW Tech Talk: Realizing Your Organization’s Potential

Across all industry categories, businesses are constantly looking for ways to gain an edge on their competition. In many instances, such advantages can be mined from assets an organization already has: its data and its employees. When it comes to data, artificial intelligence has proved to be one of the...
Asiaalbuquerqueexpress.com

International Life Skills Olympiads 2021, launched globally

Singapore, August 14 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Skillizen Olympiad Foundation, a Singapore-based global socio-educational company, has announced the launch of 4 international Critical Life Skills Olympiads for 2021. "International Life Skills Olympiad (ILSO) is the world's 1st and only Olympiad that tests young children on their Life Skills Aptitude. This global test...

Comments / 0

Community Policy