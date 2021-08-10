Kentucky Sen. Rand vows to hold up Congress over ‘anti-science mask mandates’

Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky says we are at a “moment of truth” and “a crossroads” in dealing with the pandemic.

He posted the following video on Twitter detailing his stance on the issue:

Paul said he’s fed up with mandates, part-time schooling and changing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Rand said he’ll introduce amendments to cut funding to government agencies and schools if they don’t operate in-person.

“I will stop every bill coming through the Senate with an amendment to cut their funding if they don’t come back to work in person,” Paul said in the video. “If a school system attempts to keep children from full-time in-person school, I will hold up every bill with two amendments, one to defund them, and another to allow parents the choice of where the money goes for their child’s education.”