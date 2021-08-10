Drug overdose deaths rose 49% in Kentucky, report says

Drug-overdose deaths in Kentucky rose 49% in 2020, according to the state’s latest annual report.

“In addition to the stress caused by the pandemic, we believe the increase in overdose deaths for 2020 is due to a rise in illicit fentanyl and its analogues within the drug supply. The problem is also exacerbated by the widespread availability of potent, inexpensive methamphetamine,” Van Ingram, Executive Director of the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy, said in a news release.

The state recorded 1,964 overdose deaths in 2020, the highest number recorded to date. That was 648 more than in 2019, when 1.316 were recorded. It is also 498 more overdose deaths than in 2017, when the state recorded its last record high for overdose deaths, 1,566.

Knott County had the highest rate of fatal overdoses in 2020, 122 per 100,000 residents. It was followed by Clark, 104; Bourbon, 98.4; Henry, 88; and Garrard, 82.3. The report cautions that counties with fewer than 20 overdose deaths per year, as was the case in all but Clark County, are unstable and should be interpreted with caution.

The report does not give rates for counties with fewer than 10 overdose deaths, so the report only includes 44 counties. That’s up from 2019, when 29 counties had 10 or more overdose deaths, and up from 23 in 2018.

Jefferson County, the state’s most populous county, had the most resident overdose deaths of any county, 512, which was an increase from 319 in 2019.

Toxicology reports show that fentanyl was involved in 1,393 of the overdose autopsies, or approximately 71% of all overdose deaths for the year. Acetylfentanyl, another version of the drug, was found in 502 of the cases.

Heroin was involved in 191 of the 2020 overdose deaths, an increase from 166 in 2019. Also seeing increases from the prior year were morphine, detected in 504 cases; alprazolam, 237 cases; gabapentin, 390 cases; methamphetamine, 801 cases; and oxycodone, 198 cases.