Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Drug overdose deaths rose 49% in Kentucky, report says

By bluegrasslive
Posted by 
Bluegrass Live
Bluegrass Live
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dLu17_0bN7vCFc00

Drug-overdose deaths in Kentucky rose 49% in 2020, according to the state’s latest annual report.

“In addition to the stress caused by the pandemic, we believe the increase in overdose deaths for 2020 is due to a rise in illicit fentanyl and its analogues within the drug supply. The problem is also exacerbated by the widespread availability of potent, inexpensive methamphetamine,” Van Ingram, Executive Director of the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy, said in a news release.

The state recorded 1,964 overdose deaths in 2020, the highest number recorded to date. That was 648 more than in 2019, when 1.316 were recorded. It is also 498 more overdose deaths than in 2017, when the state recorded its last record high for overdose deaths, 1,566.

Knott County had the highest rate of fatal overdoses in 2020, 122 per 100,000 residents. It was followed by Clark, 104; Bourbon, 98.4; Henry, 88; and Garrard, 82.3. The report cautions that counties with fewer than 20 overdose deaths per year, as was the case in all but Clark County, are unstable and should be interpreted with caution.

The report does not give rates for counties with fewer than 10 overdose deaths, so the report only includes 44 counties. That’s up from 2019, when 29 counties had 10 or more overdose deaths, and up from 23 in 2018.

Jefferson County, the state’s most populous county, had the most resident overdose deaths of any county, 512, which was an increase from 319 in 2019.

Toxicology reports show that fentanyl was involved in 1,393 of the overdose autopsies, or approximately 71% of all overdose deaths for the year. Acetylfentanyl, another version of the drug, was found in 502 of the cases.

Heroin was involved in 191 of the 2020 overdose deaths, an increase from 166 in 2019. Also seeing increases from the prior year were morphine, detected in 504 cases; alprazolam, 237 cases; gabapentin, 390 cases; methamphetamine, 801 cases; and oxycodone, 198 cases.

Comments / 2

Bluegrass Live

Bluegrass Live

Lexington, KY
7K+
Followers
691
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Bluegrass Live is a statewide digital news source providing Kentuckians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Kentucky residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Kentucky community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Kentucky is our newsroom.

 https://bluegrasslive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overdose Deaths#Drug Overdose#Rose#Oxycodone#Bourbon#Alprazolam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Quiet Kentucky town rocked by what appears to be murder-suicide

Kentucky police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in a small Kentucky town where murders are relatively rare. According to WKYT News, Morehead, police are investigating the shooting death of a man and woman after dispatchers received a call about 5 p.m. Friday. The caller reported finding two people dead at a home on Rodburn Hollow Road, according to the Rowan County coroner’s office.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky doctors say COVID-19 is winning the war right now

Looking for a breakthrough message to persuade the unvaccinated to get the COVID-19 shots, Gov. Andy Beshear is turning to health care professionals across Kentucky. Doctors from northeastern Kentucky painted a grim situation Thursday as the state confronts surging coronavirus cases and hospitalizations caused by the highly contagious delta variant.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Worker killed instantly in Kentucky factory accident

A worker in a Kentucky factory was killed instantly in a workplace accident. News sources report that the accident happened at approximately 5:30 Thursday morning at ORBIS Corporation in Georgetown. An official from the Scott County Coroner’s office says a man, who was not identified, was working at a plastic...
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Governor orders masks for all Kentucky schools as coronavirus cases surge

Masking up in Kentucky schools was mandated by Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday as the fast-spreading delta variant causes waves of new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. The new executive action requiring indoor mask wearing applies to K-12 Kentucky schools, regardless of vaccination status for COVID-19, the Democratic governor said. The requirement also applies to child care and pre-kindergarten programs across Kentucky, he said.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky man arrested after leading officers of high speed chase through multiple counties

A Kentucky man is in jail after leading officers on a high-speed chase through three counties. According to the Menifee County Sheriffs Office, Aat approximately 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, depuites attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle being operated by Joshua Baynum,31, of California, Kentucky, for traffic violations and suspicion of operating a stolen vehicle.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky man charged with strangling woman, man. Officers could hear screams from apartment.

A Kentucky man was arrested on numerous charges including strangulation after officer responded to a domestic violence incident Saturday. Joshua Parks, 31, was arrested by officers from the Middlesboro Police Department. Parks was charged with fourth-degree assault minor injury (domestic violence), first-degree strangulation and second-degree disorderly conduct. He was lodged...
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky teenager’s body recovered from lake

The body of a teenage boy has been recovered from Kentucky Lake, officials said. The 17-year-old’s body was recovered Sunday after authorities were notified about a male that went under the water and didn’t resurface, Marshall County Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner told WPSD-TV. Curtner is also a part of the Marshall County Rescue Squad that responded to the lake.

Comments / 2

Community Policy