Air travel is surging again and along with it, the usual travel pain points: lost luggage, flight delays and cancellations. Luggage that's delayed for days can threaten to ruin your vacation and rack up big costs as you rush to replace your toothbrush and underwear. And hours-long delays can make nerves fray and tempers flare. The same goes for broken bathrooms, entertainment systems that never start and a whole host of travel headaches. But how much hassle do you have to simply put up with, and are there times when you can be paid for airline headaches that made you miss a flight or go home without your bags?