Vernon Township Supervisors discuss funding for Roche Park renovation

VERNON TOWNSHIP — The Roche Park playground may have a major renovation in its future to the tune of roughly $500,000, most it paid with grant funds. At Thursday's meeting of the township supervisors, Township Manager Robert Horvat discussed the project, which would utilize Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds and a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR). Horvat said he had spoken with a playground equipment company to get some preliminary costs for the renovation.