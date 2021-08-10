2 People Taken To Hospital After Early Morning Crash In Overbrook

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A 21-year-old man is facing two counts of murder following the fatal mass shooting in Cumberland County that happened in May. Zedekiah Holmes, 21, also faces four counts of attempted murder. Multiple people have also been charged in connection to the shooting. Fourteen people were shot in Fairfield Township near the site of a birthday party. Three people died at the massive house part on East Commerce Street. “This was a very unique event that we never want to happen in our community ever again,” prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said. Authorities say between 100 and 200 people were at the gathering, and they believe it was a targeted attack. The investigation is still ongoing, and officials say the community needs to step in and help. “This incident can’t be investigated to fullest without the community partnership this is not solely a law enforcement investigation,” Lieutenant Colonel Geoffrey Noble of the New Jersey State Police said. Anyone with information on the shooting should contact police. CBS3’s Kerri Corrado contributed to this report.