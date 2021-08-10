2 People Taken To Hospital After Early Morning Crash In Overbrook

View more in
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly
Philadelphia, PA
39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Related
Philadelphia, PA|Posted byCBS Philly
Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed In North Philadelphia, Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 25-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday night in Philadelphia’s Nicetown neighborhood. The incident occurred just after 9 p.m on 1500 Saint Lukes Street. The man was shot multiple times throughout his body near the highway, police say. He was transported by a private vehicle to Albert Einstein Hospital, where he later died. No arrest has been made, but a weapon has been recovered. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Philadelphia, PA|Posted byCBS Philly
2 Women Hurt After Crash Involving SEPTA Bus, Minivan
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a minivan slammed into a SEPTA bus in Philadelphia’s Ogontz neighborhood. The crash happened at around 2 a.m. Friday on Ogontz and West Nedro Avenues. Witnesses told Eyewitness News the minivan blew a red light before colliding with the bus. Two women, 21 and 27 years old, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. It’s not clear if they were on the bus or inside the minivan.
Philadelphia, PA|Posted byCBS Philly
Man In Critical Condition After Being Stabbed 11 Times At PATCO Station: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed 11 times in a PATCO station, according to the Philadelphia Police Department. The stabbing happened on the stairway of the PATCO station on the corner of 15th and Locust Streets around 9:50 p.m. The victim, who has only been identified as a male, was stabbed 11 times throughout the body. Emergency personnel transported him to a local hospital, where he is currently in critical condition. The incident is still under investigation.
Philadelphia, PA|Posted byCBS Philly
North Philadelphia Shooting Sends 14-Year-Old Boy To Hospital, Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was shot in North Philadelphia, police said Friday night. It happened just before 7:30 p.m. on the 2300 block of Edgley Street. Police said the teen was shot once in his left thigh. He was transported by a private vehicle to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition, police said. According to police, the vehicle is being held by investigators. There are no arrests at this time, police said. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Philadelphia, PA|Posted byCBS Philly
Police Investigating Triple Shooting In North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are trying to figure out what led up to a triple shooting in North Philadelphia. It happened just after midnight Sunday inside a home on Judson Street. Police say two men, 20 and 25 years old, were shot. So was a woman in her 30s. All three victims are stable at the hospital. Police haven’t released details on any possible arrests. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Philadelphia, PA|Posted byCBS Philly
Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed In Nicetown
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – More gun violence in Philadelphia. Police say a 25-year-old man was shot multiple times just after 9 p.m. Saturday on the 1500 block of Saint Luke Street in the city’s Nicetown section. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police have recovered a weapon but so far, no arrest has been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Philadelphia, PA|Posted byCBS Philly
Violent Start To Weekend In Philadelphia Sees 4 People Killed, 6 Wounded, Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been a deadly and violent start to the weekend in Philadelphia with four people gunned down and six people wounded in shootings. There have been at least 333 homicides in the city thus far in 2021, more than a 25% increase from last year. Police said a double shooting in Kensington on Saturday afternoon has left two men critically wounded. According to police, the shooting happened just before 3:15 p.m. on the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue. Authorities said a 31-year-old man was shot once in the back and a 21-year-old man was shot once in the buttocks...
Philadelphia, PA|Posted byCBS Philly
Wawa Employee Stabs Knife-Wielding Man Who Jumped Over Counter Angry About Long Wait, Philadelphia Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a stabbing inside a West Mount Airy Wawa. They say it started because of a disgruntled customer. It happened at the store located on the 7200 block of Germantown Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Police say an employee was unpacking boxes when a male customer began yelling and then punched and choked the employee because he wasn’t being served. When the man tried to go around the counter with a knife, investigators say the employee pulled out his own knife, stabbing the suspect. “That’s crazy, especially when you coming to work the normal shift and you have...
Philadelphia, PA|Posted byCBS Philly
Man Killed, 4 Others Injured In Shooting Outside Banana’s 876 Bar & Lounge In Olney, Philadelphia Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man was killed and four others were injured in a shooting outside a bar in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood. The shooting happened on the 5500 block of Rising Sun Avenue just before 10 p.m. Wednesday. Detectives were on the scene gathering evidence outside Banana’s 876 Bar & Lounge. Police say a man was shot multiple times in the torso and was pronounced dead at the hospital. Four other men were also struck by gunfire. A 27-year-old man was shot once in the arm and once in the leg and is currently listed in critical condition. Two other men — a 27-year-old and a 28-year-old — suffered gunshot wounds and are currently in stable condition, according to police. Another victim is also in stable condition. No arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Ardmore, PA|Posted byCBS Philly
Shooting At Delaware County Bowling Alley Leaves 1 Injured
ARDMORE, PA (CBS) — In Delaware County, gunfire rang out in the parking lot of a bowling alley on Friday night. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. outside of Wynnewood Lanes in Haverford Township. Police say a woman got into an argument with her child’s father. During the argument, officers say the father pulled out a gun and fired several shots at the victim, and injured her chest. The child was not present during the shooting and is safe, according to police. The investigation is continuing and charges are pending.
Philadelphia, PA|Posted byCBS Philly
Woman Stabbed To Death In Kensington, Suspect Arrested
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 37-year-old woman was stabbed to death early Friday morning in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. The incident happened around 2 a.m. on the 3000 block of A Street. Police say an officer on A Street was flagged down by a man who alerted him about the stabbing. Once he arrived at the scene, the officer saw a crowd of people around the victim and the alleged 38-year-old female suspect, who was holding the 37-year-old by the hair and in possession of a knife. The suspect was disarmed, taken into custody, and arrested. She was also taken to Episcopal Hospital for a complaint of exhaustion. Police say they found the victim suffered from stab wounds in her neck. She was pronounced dead at the hospital. An investigation is still ongoing with the city’s homicide unit.
Philadelphia, PA|Posted byCBS Philly
Rebecca Malave, Mother Who Was Injured In North Philadelphia Hit-And-Run With 3-Year-Old Son, Dies
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eyewitness News has learned Rebecca Malave, the mother who was injured in a hit-and-run earlier this week in North Philadelphia, has died. Her family says she died on Thursday. Malave and her 3-year-old son, Armani Negron, were hit Sunday around 8 p.m. at Rising Sun and West Luzerne Street. The two were leaving a friend’s house. “If you hit somebody with your vehicle, you didn’t necessarily commit a crime. However, once you make that decision to leave, you’ve decided to commit a crime,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Mark Overwise said. It was a heartbreaking decision for the entire family, especially Malave‘s mother. “She...
Philadelphia, PA|Posted byCBS Philly
Man Critically Injured In North Philadelphia Triple Shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a triple shooting in North Philadelphia. It happened at 2:45 a.m. Thursday on the 2400 block of West Seybert Street. One man is in critical condition. The other two victims are in stable condition. Investigators are working to determine a motive for the gun violence. So far, no arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Public Safety|Posted byCBS Philly
8 Juveniles Arrested After Being Caught On Camera Vandalizing Gloucester Township Baseball Field, Police Say
BLACKWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Eight children have been arrested in connection to a brazen act of vandalism caught on camera, police in Gloucester Township said. Video shows a group of young people lighting a can on fire at the Valleybrook Sports Turf Field in Blackwood. Authorities said tips from the public led to their arrests. The can melted and left its mark on the ground with a huge hole on the third-base line. The field is used by special needs children.
Philadelphia, PA|Posted byCBS Philly
Teenager Shot In Fairhill; Shooting Also Knocked Out Power In Neighborhood
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A shooting in North Philadelphia has left a teenager injured. It happened around midnight Wednesday on the 400 block of West Indiana Avenue in Fairhill. Police say they learned of the shooting after the injured teen showed up at the hospital. They say a bullet also struck a transformer, causing a temporary power outage in the neighborhood. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Philadelphia, PA|Posted byCBS Philly
Man Dies After Being Shot 17 Times In Harrowgate, Philadelphia Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 34-year-old man is dead after being shot nearly 20 times in Harrowgate Tuesday evening, according to the Philadelphia Police Department. The shooting happened in the 2000 block of East Glenwood Avenue around 4:40 p.m. The department says the victim was shot 17 times throughout the body. The man died at the hospital less than an hour later. The shooting is still under investigation. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Cumberland County, NJ|Posted byCBS Philly
21-Year-Old Charged With Murder In May Fatal Mass Shooting In Fairfield Township
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A 21-year-old man is facing two counts of murder following the fatal mass shooting in Cumberland County that happened in May. Zedekiah Holmes, 21, also faces four counts of attempted murder. Multiple people have also been charged in connection to the shooting. Fourteen people were shot in Fairfield Township near the site of a birthday party. Three people died at the massive house part on East Commerce Street. “This was a very unique event that we never want to happen in our community ever again,” prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said. Authorities say between 100 and 200 people were at the gathering, and they believe it was a targeted attack. The investigation is still ongoing, and officials say the community needs to step in and help. “This incident can’t be investigated to fullest without the community partnership this is not solely a law enforcement investigation,” Lieutenant Colonel Geoffrey Noble of the New Jersey State Police said. Anyone with information on the shooting should contact police. CBS3’s Kerri Corrado contributed to this report.
Delaware County, PA|Posted byCBS Philly
Police Searching For Rasheed Robinson, Accused Of Killing Man While 2 Young Kids Were In Home
DARBY BOROUGH, Pa. (CBS) — Police need your help to find a man accused of shooting a man nine times inside a Delaware County home Sunday afternoon with a 1-year-old and a 4-year-old home when it happened. The man police are searching for is a convicted felon with a violent past and while the crime happened in Darby Borough, Rasheed Robinson could be hiding out as far away as Northeast Philly. “It’s urgent to get him off the street. He knows what he did,” Darby Borough Police Chief Joseph Gabe said. Police say Robinson is armed and dangerous. He’s accused of gunning down...
Bucks County, PA|Posted byCNN
CBS3 Mysteries: With Primary Suspect Dead, Bucks County Investigators Need Help Solving Shaun Eileen Ritterson’s Murder
BUCKINGHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — June 1977. A father and son made a gruesome discovery in some woods in an area of Buckingham Township, Bucks County, known as Church Hill. The mutilated body of Shaun Eileen Ritterson was located in some brush. She was 20 years old from Croydon. To this day, her killing remains unsolved.
Philadelphia, PA|Posted byCNN
Mother On Life Support, Young Son In Critical Condition After North Philadelphia Hit-And-Run
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are asking for the public’s help in a North Philadelphia hit-and-run that left a mother and her young son critically injured. A mother of two is currently on life support and her 3-year-old son is in critical condition after what was supposed to be a leisurely walk to visit a friend and the nail salon.
Comments / 0