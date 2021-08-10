Lowell Police continue to investigate weekend shooting in Centralville
LOWELL — Lowell Police continue to investigate the shooting outside a West Third Street home on Saturday that left a man with gunshot wounds to his leg. Deputy Police Superintendent Mark LeBlanc revealed Monday evening the man was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the 30-block of West Third Street shortly before 6:30 p.m. Saturday.www.lowellsun.com
