Commuting Solutions introduces new transportation program for downtown Superior
Commuting Solutions has announced the beginning of its new program — Downtown Superior Modes — to help people travel sustainably to and from downtown Superior. According to a news release, the program was created to reduce vehicle trips to and from the new residential and retail area, assuring that the lifestyle of the community is centered around positive travel behaviors that have less of an impact on the environment, U.S. 36 and surrounding roads.www.coloradohometownweekly.com
