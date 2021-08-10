Cancel
ZIM And Data Science Group Establish A Center Of Excellence For Research In Artificial Intelligence

By AIT News Desk
The Center Will Develop Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Solutions to Provide ZIM a Competitive Edge in the Global Arena. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) and Data Science Group (DSG) are establishing a Center of Excellence in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). The center will develop artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions from the design stage to implementation to provide ZIM a decisive competitive edge in the global arena. The center’s areas of focus include logistics, operations, finance, and trade.

