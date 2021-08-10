WATCH: Joe Musgrove, San Diego Padres breeze past Miami Marlins

Joe Musgrove allowed one run over six innings and Eric Hosmer homered and drove in two runs Monday night to lead the San Diego Padres to an 8-3 victory over the visiting Miami Marlins.

Trent Grisham and Victor Caratini also had two RBIs apiece for the Padres, who won a third straight game for only the second time since the end of June.

Musgrove (8-7) gave up five hits and a walk while striking out eight. He also capped the Padres’ two-run fourth inning with a sacrifice fly.

Miami took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second on three singles. Lewis Brinson opened the inning with a base hit. Musgrove retired the next two Marlins before back-to-back singles by Bryan De La Cruz and Magneuris Sierra brought Brinson around.

The lead was short-lived, however. The Padres tied the game in the bottom of the second when Hosmer homered to right off Zach Thompson (2-5). It was Hosmer’s 10th of the season and second in three games.

The Padres took the lead in the third, the rally starting when Thompson walked Tommy Pham with one out. Adam Frazier singled with Pham moving to third. Manny Machado singled home Pham with Frazier moving to third with one out. Frazier tried to score on Jake Cronenworth’s short flyout to center but was thrown out at the plate on a perfect throw by Sierra.

Thompson opened the fourth by walking Hosmer and Grisham around a strikeout of Wil Myers. Caratini singled home Hosmer with Grisham going to third, from where he scored on Musgrove’s sacrifice fly.

Miami scored twice in the top of the eighth against reliever Emilio Pagan. Isan Diaz singled with two outs and scored on Brinson’s fifth homer of the season — a high drive off the left field foul pole.

The Padres responded with four in the bottom of the inning against Sean Morimando, who was promoted from Triple-A Jacksonville earlier in the day.

Machado doubled to open the inning and moved to third on a grounder to the right side by Cronenworth. Hosmer singled home Machado and moved to second on Myers’ infield single. Hosmer and Myers both scored on Grisham’s opposite-field triple into the left field corner. Grisham easily scored on Caratini’s sacrifice fly to right.

–Field Level Media

