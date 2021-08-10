Missing Texas Mom Was Pregnant With Twins - Then Her Family Made This Shocking Discovery

MIssing Texas Mom Was Pregnant With Twins

Texas State News by Southwest Crime and Justice Correspondent Evan Green

Texas officials say an expectant mother of twins who vanished the day she was scheduled to be induced appears to have faked her entire pregnancy. She disappeared after being seen on security video leaving her family's Baytown, Texas home.

Now the family of Elizabeth Jasso, 31, is worried about her safety. Jasso was widowed earlier this year when her husband was shot in a fight. One of the employees of the cemetery where Jasso's husband is buried said she was seen walking around its grounds the morning of her disappearance.

While looking into her disappearance, her family says they discovered evidence that she'd purchased fake ultrasounds online and was likely never pregnant at all.

Officials believe the woman may be experiencing some type of mental health crisis.