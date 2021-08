The Suicide Squad finally arrived in theaters and on HBO Max this weekend, fully cementing James Gunn's unique take on the DC Comics universe. The film has made its bombastic, violent approach abundantly clear, with Gunn indicating that he had permission to kill off any character he wanted within its twisted ensemble. It's pretty safe to say that fans were expecting some casualties in The Suicide Squad — and that the film delivered in spades. A number of characters met their end in one way or another over the course of the film, so much so that it almost might be hard to keep track of.