Harrisburg, PA

Governor Tom Wolf to announce vaccine incentive program

FOX 43
 5 days ago

Governor Tom Wolf is expected to make a big announcement in Harrisburg on Tuesday regarding a new vaccine incentive program.

A news conference will be held at the Dauphin County State Health Center, where Governor Wolf will announce this new program for the Commonwealth. This announcement comes as officials across the country encourage more people to get vaccinated. At this time, it's not clear what the incentive program will consist of.

It's expected to take place at 1:30 p.m.

The announcement comes during a time where cases are on the rise in Pennsylvania. You can view the latest data from the State Health Department here .

Download the FOX43 app here.

