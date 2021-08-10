Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

GCSU prepares to welcome incoming freshmen to campus

Posted by 
13WMAZ
13WMAZ
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A4IjX_0bN7uAan00

Parents of Georgia College and State University freshmen -- the time is here!

Move-in day is right around the corner.

"I'm a little nervous, there's like excitement. A little bit of both," student Daly Kennedy said.

Hours were spent helping Kennedy prepare for her next chapter in life.

"I'm now a freshman at Georgia College" she said.

With the help of Kennedy's mother, older sister and members of the school's Cat Crew, she was able to move in a week before everyone else, for sorority recruitment move-in day.

"It's really quiet, not as hectic as I thought it would be, so that's good," Kennedy said.

Kennedy says help from Cat Crew made move-in day much easier on her.

"Cat Crew is a group of students that we organize as a group to come back to campus, that assist in the freshmen moving in," Larry Christianson said.

Christianson, executive director of university housing, says this is the schools way of making sure move-in day goes smoothly for every freshman.

Last year, due to COVID-19, students did not have Cat Crew to assist them, which made things difficult.

"Historically we would move most of our students, if not all of them in, in a four hour period on one day. Last year, we moved about over several days in a period of a couple weeks. This year we kind of brought it back in," he said.

"I feel like last year, it would have been a very good resource, because my parents were like, 'Oh my gosh, we really need someone to be helping with the crates'", Kilby Hunnicut said.

Hunnicutt is a sophomore at the college.

This year, Hunnicut is a Cat Crew volunteer and she says they're doing what they can to help students move in, safely.

"We do have masks that we're supposed to be wearing, and if you are vaccinated, that's not as strong nowadays. We are making sure the hallways aren't so congested," Hunnicut said.

"We're not quite back to normal yet, but we're moving in on that as closely as possible," Christianson said.

Students who did not participate in sorority recruitment move-in day will move in on Wednesday or Thursday.

Comments / 0

13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gcsu#Georgia College#Cat Crew
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Cats
Related
Lynchburg, VAWDBJ7.com

University of Lynchburg welcomes first-time students to campus

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Lynchburg welcomed first-time students to campus Monday. Students filtered into campus throughout the day with the fall semester set to begin soon. The university is one of many in the nation that has required vaccinations for its students. They say that has brought...
Jackson, GAmainstreetnews.com

EJCHS faculty, staff prepares for school year at off-campus event

East Jackson Comprehensive High School faculty and staff participated in a team building and training event at Grant Hill Farms to prepare for the new school year. The EJCHS faculty and staff participated in team-building games, participated in problem-solving/brain-storming activities to help plan for personalized learning for their students and discussed information that was critical to the success of this school year.
Albany, GAalbanyceo.com

Albany State Summer Success Academy Prepares Incoming Freshmen for College

The Albany State University (ASU) Summer Success Academy (SSA) is a 6-week residential comprehensive program designed to help participants gain a head start on their education as they prepare to bridge the gap between high school and college. Students enrolled in the program receive seven to eight credits hours for participating in the program based on their cohort.
CollegesStudent Life

As the class of 2025 prepares to arrive on campus, administrators and incoming students reflect on how COVID changed the admissions process

Editor’s Note: This story can also be found in Starting Line, StudLife’s annual orientation issue. You can find some other Starting Line stories here and here. For the incoming class of 2025, applying to Washington University looked much different than previous years. As students navigated mostly remote learning from the end of their junior year to the end of high school, they also had to adapt to pandemic-related changes in the college admissions process.
Ohio StateGallipolis Daily Tribune

Ohio University to welcome alumni back to campus for Homecoming 2021

ATHENS, Ohio — The Ohio University Alumni Association announces that the University will host Homecoming 2021 the week of October 4-9. Planning is under way for both in-person and virtual events to celebrate the annual tradition. “We are delighted about the opportunity for our alumni to return to the Athens...
Giles County, VAWDBJ7.com

Schools prepare to welcome students back to cafeterias

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - With schools welcoming kids back to the classroom, the way lunchtime is typically handled could look different for some. Giles County Public School’s (GCPS) was able to share how they will be welcoming kids back to cafeterias --- all while keeping them safe and socially distant.
Bridgewater, VADaily News-Record

Colleges, Universities Prepare To Welcome Students Back

This time last year, as local colleges and universities prepared to welcome students back onto campuses despite the obvious threat that posed to public health, it was with caution and trepidation that they faced another school year. There is still some fear at James Madison University, Eastern Mennonite University and...
Fairmont, WVWBOY

Fairmont State continues to welcome students back to campus

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University continued welcoming students back to campus, on Monday, with activities for them to enjoy before the academic semester officially starts. President of the university, Dr. Mirta Martin, led a faculty and staff meeting to help welcome the students back to campus. Dr. Martin also...
Illinois Statevidetteonline.com

ISU to hold on-campus vaccination clinics during Welcome Week

Illinois State University will be hosting walk-in on-campus vaccination clinics from Aug. 9-15. These clinics come in light of the university’s decision to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine to students and staff returning to in-person settings this fall. The clinics will be held from 1-5 p.m. and attendees will have the...
Kokomo, INiuk.edu

Boot camp prepares incoming students for college success

KOKOMO, Ind. – How will I find my classes on the first day? Where do I get my books? What if I don’t know anybody?. These are all worries shared by incoming college students that make getting started more intimidating. More than 500 new Indiana University Kokomo students prepared to...
Carbondale, ILsiu.edu

SIU welcomes new and returning students to campus next week

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Southern Illinois University Carbondale is rolling out the maroon carpet to welcome new and returning students to campus, Saluki-style, with a wide variety of special activities during Saluki Startup and Weeks of Welcome. Move-in starts Thursday, Aug. 12, with classes beginning Aug. 16. Preparations have been underway...
Eau Claire, WIthecountyline.net

On Campus

• The following local students received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in May: Elroy — Vincent Segovia, Bachelor…. This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Fairfax, VAgmu.edu

Quill Camps help incoming freshmen set down roots at Mason

George Mason University is a large and diverse school with more than 39,000 students. For incoming freshmen, that can be overwhelming. Quill Camp is an extended Orientation program that helps them navigate their transition to their new home at Mason. “Coming into Mason, I did Quill Camp, and that’s where...
Traverse City, MItraverseticker.com

Greenspire Prepares To Welcome First High School Class

A new kind of high school is coming to Traverse City. The Greenspire School is preparing to welcome its first class of ninth and tenth graders on September 7, with plans to add eleventh and twelfth grades over the next two years. More than 60 students are enrolled in the new high school program, which is focused on project-based learning in an outdoor environment, offering multiple curriculum “pathways” that include options for students to graduate with both a diploma and college degree.
Los Angeles, CAoxy.edu

A Welcome, and Long Anticipated, Return to Campus this Summer

Students are bringing campus back to life this summer through a variety of programs that are returning the Oxy experience to an in-person experience. On May 28, Oxy started back down the path toward life as we once knew it. More than 100 students re-entered the campus residence halls for 10 weeks as part of the Undergraduate Research Center’s Summer Research Program. While last summer’s program took place almost exclusively in the virtual space, students like Amanda Iglesias ’24 have had the opportunity this year to immerse themselves in work at Oxy’s labs, local nonprofits, and the library’s stacks—a welcome transition back to college life.
Victoria, TXVictoria Advocate

UHV Q&A: Time to prepare for campus living

Q: My son is getting ready to live on campus for the first time. What can I do to make sure he is prepared for campus living?. A: After a year of virtual learning, and as more people get vaccinated, universities are reopening and returning to normal, pre-COVID-19 operations for the fall, including the University of Houston-Victoria. This includes students returning to live in the residence halls, many of whom will be living away from home for the first time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy