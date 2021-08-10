Driver found fatally shot after Corvette crash on Houston’s north side

Houston police are looking for a killer after a driver was found dead in a shot-up, wrecked Corvette late Monday.

Willis Huff with Houston Police Department Homicide said the scene was found around 11:15 p.m. in the 10200 block of Fulton.

A witness saw a blue Chevrolet Corvette cross the median and crash into a fence. Responding firefighters found the driver, a man in his 30s, had multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Police said it appeared the victim’s vehicle was shot up at another location before the crash. Investigators looked along Fulton for any signs of shell casings, but as of late Monday, it was unclear where or why the man was shot.

There did not appear to be anyone else in the vehicle.

Anyone with information that could help police can call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.