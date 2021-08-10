Here's a Close Look at the 2022 Toyota Tundra's Off-Road Coil Suspension
Toyota hasn't been shy about its plans for the 2022 iteration of the Tundra as of late. Over the past few weeks, the automaker has released a collection of different teaser images and videos, confirming a variety of the truck’s features in the process. Thanks to some newly uploaded photos, we now have a bit of information to share about the new truck’s suspension set-up. More specifically, we know that the 2022 Toyota Tundra will be available with a coil-spring suspension in the rear and a TRD-branded skid plate up front.www.roadandtrack.com
