Here's a Close Look at the 2022 Toyota Tundra's Off-Road Coil Suspension

By Lucas Bell
Road & Track
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToyota hasn't been shy about its plans for the 2022 iteration of the Tundra as of late. Over the past few weeks, the automaker has released a collection of different teaser images and videos, confirming a variety of the truck’s features in the process. Thanks to some newly uploaded photos, we now have a bit of information to share about the new truck’s suspension set-up. More specifically, we know that the 2022 Toyota Tundra will be available with a coil-spring suspension in the rear and a TRD-branded skid plate up front.

