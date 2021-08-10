Cancel
2022 Nissan Frontier Keeps It Simple

By Mike Sutton
Cover picture for the articleMid-size pickups have the luxury of not needing to be too, well, luxurious. As versatile, value-centric machines, they trade more on the fundamentals of truck use than the leather and tech niceties found in their full-size brethren. Sure, you can still get a bare-bones half-ton rig these days, but there are no air-spring suspensions and massaging seats in the small-truck segment, at least not yet. A prime example is the previous-generation Nissan Frontier, a humble workhorse that continued to sell well despite receiving only modest updates since 2005. While a redesign for the 2022 model year makes for major changes, the new Frontier is more of a modernization of the former Frontier's proven, old-school formula.

