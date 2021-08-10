Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

$30,000 in beer? How cup snakes are bringing baseball fans back together

By Joon Lee
ESPN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbove the garbage cans at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota, signs communicated an unusual request: Don't throw away your beer cups! Bring them to Section 118. It was the evening of July 1, and the St. Paul Saints had set out to break a record. The Saints -- known for eye-catching promotions such as hosting the world's largest food fight in 2018, the world's largest Twister game in 2017 and the world's largest pillow fight in 2015 -- wanted to set the North American record for the longest beer cup snake after noticing the trend pop up in baseball stadiums across the country as pandemic restrictions loosened and fans returned to their seats.

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Games#Baseball Field#Beer Snake#Chs Field#The St Paul Saints#North American#Cubs#The Chicago Sun Times#The Blue Jays#Laurenmroz#The Drinks Business
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: Jake Arrieta was an embarrassment in 2021

The Chicago Cubs have made a lot of embarrassing decisions over the last year or so. Those bad calls have led to the dismantling of a team that was once thought of as a dynasty in the making. One of the bad decisions that they made was resigning Jake Arrieta after he had been gone for a few years pitching for another team. He has, to put it kindly, been an embarrassment to their organization in more ways than once. Well, as of Thursday, he is officially released.
MLBNBC Chicago

Cubs Pitcher Adbert Alzolay Lands on 10-Day Injured List

The Chicago Cubs have yet another injury to deal with, as right-handed starting pitcher Adbert Alzolay has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring strain. Alzolay, who has a 4-13 record with a 5.16 ERA in 21 starts this season, suffered the injury to his left hamstring in the second inning of Friday’s loss to the Miami Marlins.
MLBLeader-Telegram

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, who leads the majors in games played behind the plate this season, lands on the injured list with a right knee sprain

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras’ durability is part of why he is one of the most important players on the roster this season. Contreras’ 94 starts behind the plate and 794 innings caught lead all MLB catchers. And for the new-look lineup, Contreras’ presence and experience has been vital over the last two weeks. The Cubs now need to fill that void: Contreras landed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a right knee sprain.
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: August 13

I understand being patient with prospects, but somebody get Reginald Preciado out of Mesa. We want to see him on MiLB.tv! Owen Caissie too. The Iowa Cubs escaped the clutches of the Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals), 5-4. Iowa got a quality start out of Adrian Sampson, who allowed just one...
MLBCitizen Tribune

Chicago Cubs to visit the Miami Marlins

Chicago Cubs (52-67, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (50-67, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Alec Mills (5-4, 4.27 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) Marlins: TBD. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -135, Cubs +115; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Ian Happ and the Cubs will...
MLBESPN

Marlins rally late extend Cubs' losing streak to 10

MIAMI --  Magneuris Sierra hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning, and the Miami Marlins beat the reeling Chicago Cubs 5-4 on Saturday night. Brian Anderson homered and drove in four runs for Miami, which earned its third consecutive victory. Dylan Floro (4-4) got the win, and Anthony Bender pitched a perfect ninth for his third save.
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

In appreciation of Jake Arrieta

It’s sad that Jake Arrieta’s tenure with the Cubs had to end the way it did, with an unconditional release following one of the worst starts of his career. You know, there was a time even earlier this year when it looked like the return of Jake to the Cubs looked like a really good thing. Over his first five starts he posted a 2.57 ERA, 1.179 WHIP and had 26 strikeouts in 28 innings. Maybe he wasn’t going to be the invincible Arrieta of 2015 and early 2016, but those numbers would have played among the better pitchers in the National League this year if he had been able to sustain them.
NFLBleed Cubbie Blue

Cub Tracks Zach attack?

Here at CUB TRACKS NEWS AND NOTES™, we have news for you. Paul Sullivan says the Cubs are in free fall. This is cheerful. Enjoy. Now let’s talk about the Cubs. Zach Davies got involved in a pitchers’ duel? Weird. Gosh, Pat Hughes has some pipes. He and Dempster sounded good. The whole game was decent, a good way to spend a wet Saturday when there weren’t enough people around for a seance.
MLBbleachernation.com

Adbert Alzolay’s Hamstring and the Cubs Rotation Mess

*This post is brought to you by Cynch, the new propane home delivery service. They deliver your grill tank right to your doorstep and take away your old tank for just $10 with the Bleacher Nation promo code "BN10". Just enter your address, leave the tank on your porch/driveway, and Cynch will do the rest.*
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs activate Jason Heyward, option Greg Deichmann

The Cubs have activated Jason Heyward from the IL, per a team announcement. In a corresponding move, Greg Deichmann has been optioned to Triple-A. This is the inverse of the roster move from 10 days ago, when Deichmann was called up as Heyward went onto the IL. This was the...
MLBPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Cubs activate RF Jason Heyward from injured list

The Cubs activated right fielder Jason Heyward from the 10-day injured list before Sunday’s game against the Marlins. Heyward had been on the IL since Aug. 6 with with left index finger inflammation. Heyward has not had a strong season at the plate with a .198/.271/.322 slashline with six home...

Comments / 0

Community Policy