Mateo went 0-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 9-6 loss to Tampa Bay. The speedster was plunked by Michael Wacha in the second inning, then stole second and scored on a Richie Martin single. Mateo has recorded two steals in has last two games, giving him seven in 60 games between Baltimore and San Diego. As long as he can perform reasonably well at that plate, Mateo should see a large share of playing time at second base over the last two months of the season.