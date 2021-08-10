Cancel
Big Thief share new singles "Little Things" and "Sparrow"

By Amanda Hatfield
brooklynvegan.com
 5 days ago

Big Thief have shared their first new music since the release of their great 2019 albums U.F.O.F. and Two Hands. Drummer James Krivchenia produced "Little Things" and "Sparrow," and they were recorded in October of 2020 with Shawn Everett at Five Star Studios in Topanga, CA, and in July and August of 2020 with Sam Evian at Flying Cloud Recordings in the Catskills, respectively.

Big Thief are heading out on a North American tour next month and today the band is releasing two new songs, “Little Things” and “Sparrow.” Both were recorded last year. It’s their first new material since 2019’s Two Hands, which was the second album they put out that year. A few months ago, the band’s Buck Meek said that their follow-up was “pretty much done.”

