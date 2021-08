When the Washington Nationals blew everything up and traded away most of their veterans late last week, there was one player some expected to be on the move that stayed. 28-year-old first baseman Josh Bell was in a different situation than most of the players that moved before the deadline, as he does have one year of club control remaining. Based on his $6.35 million salary for this season, it's reasonable to assume that he'll likely settle somewhere in the $10 million range for 2022.