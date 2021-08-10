Lifeguard shortage forces closure of Congers pool

" A lifeguard shortage in the region is forcing Clarkstown to shut down one of its public pools this weekend. So if you're looking to take a dip and cool down officials say to avoid Congers pool and instead swim at one of the town's other two facilities - Germonds Pool in West Nyack or Lake Nanuet. The pool will officially close on Saturday, Aug. 14. The town asks anyone who's interested in becoming a lifeguard to help end the shortage to call them at 845-639-6200. "