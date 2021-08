When it comes to trusts, most people are familiar with individual trusts, trust funds or family trusts that are connected to an individual or family. But another type of trust exists for entrepreneurs and companies called business trusts, which are also known as common law trusts. A business trust is a legal instrument that can be used to delegate the authority to manage a beneficiary stake in a certain business. It can also be used to run the business itself. However, there are multiple types of business trusts, with each working slightly differently. If you’re thinking of using a business trust, it might be a good idea to consult with a financial advisor.