Montrose, NY

HEADLINES: Melee at Newburgh concert, car crashes into building, Montrose fire

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

Here are some stories making headlines in the Hudson Valley. Video has captured a melee at a concert at the Armory Unity Center in Newburgh. It shows a security guard flashing what appears to be a firearm at the angry crowd. Concertgoers had been throwing items at the staff. One man was injured during the incident. Town of Ramapo police say a vehicle crashed into a building off of Route 59. Police say two adults were driving the car when it was went off an embankment in the lot and into the building. Both people in the car suffered minor injuries. A fire has left several families homeless in Montrose. Fire officials say flames burned through the Coachlight Square Condos on Friday. A GoFundMe page is now up to help the victims.
: Red Cross assists in finding homes for residents displaced by Montrose condo complex fire "

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

