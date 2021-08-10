Mount Vernon removes 300 tons of trash in one weekend

" A stinky situation in Mount Vernon is improving. Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard says the city's crews picked up 300 tons of garbage in just one weekend. Trash pickup had been paused at one point due to concern over equipment and safety. Now, the city is borrowing three street sweepers from New York City, and has also hired nine seasonal employees for cleaning. "I want to say thank you to my guys for continuing to do the services with the lack of equipment. It has been tough, but they've stepped up to make sure collection was done,” says Patterson-Howard. The mayor says the next concern is making sure Mount Vernon has enough snowplows to function through the winter. "