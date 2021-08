‘What’s the word? It’s on the tip of my tongue’ (posed by model). Photograph: Tim Robberts/Getty Images

How does your brain know that you know something without being able to remember it at the time? For example, knowing a word that could be used perfectly in context but not being able to remember the word. Felix Buda

