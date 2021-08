The trade deadline has come and gone, and boy was it something. Several contenders improved their respective rosters in anticipation of a playoff run; some more than others. While the general consensus seems to be that Chaim Bloom and the Red Sox didn't do enough to make the team better - there's no denying that they were substantially less involved in the trade market than other AL teams like the Yankees, the A's, and the White Sox - the front office did make a few moves, with each of them designed to help the team win games this year. Below is a summary of each trade, along with a subjective grade to reflect how I personally feel about the deal. Feel free to include your thoughts in the comment section as well.