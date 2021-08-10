Cancel
Roundup: Katie Thurston, Blake Moynes Engaged; Luka Doncic Gets Supermax Extension; Saquon Barkley Returns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XknLV_0bN7tFyD00

Bachelorette Katie Thurston is engaged to Blake Moynes ... Pentagon to require COVID-19 vaccines for all service members ... Florida continues grappling with record COVID surge ... Cuomo accuser details groping allegations ... Stock futures flat heading into Tuesday ... Democrats unveil their $3.5 trillion budget blueprint ... U.N. climate change report is brutal, but there's some hope ... France implements health pass at cafes, train stations ... Oscar De La Hoya is dating Holly Sonders ... Catherine Zeta-Jones to play Morticia Addams ... Bam Margera sues over "Jackass Forever" firing ... Luka Doncic agreed to a massive extension ... D'Eriq King gets NIL money from Florida Panthers ... Saquon Barkley practiced for the first time since tearing his ACL ... Carmelo Anthony talks joining the Lakers ... Arizona State put two more football coaches on leave ... Lamar Jackson noncommittal about COVID-19 vaccine ...

Jimmy Kimmel Live guest host David Spade broke down The Bachelorette finale:

The trailer for Netflix's The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf has been released:

Aaron Boone did not think this was a balk:

Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock's "It Takes Two" turned 32 years old on Monday:

Public HealthThe Big Lead

CNN's Don Lemon Went Inside a Baton Rouge Hospital Overwhelmed by COVID

The sad reality of our current situation is that every news anchor across the three major cable networks could file a report documenting the hellish conditions for hospital patients and staff alike and it wouldn't change enough hearts and minds to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, every single person who can be convinced to get vaccinated is one fewer family that will suffer. The latest dispatch from beyond admissions comes from CNN's Don Lemon, who traveled to his hometown of Baton Rouge, La., to document the crush of hospitalized patients as Delta variant cases surge.
NBAThe Big Lead

Skip Bayless Already Amassing a Significant Amount of 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers Takes

As we sit here before mid-August, Skip Bayless is hard at work getting a tremendous amount of anti-LeBron James/anti-Los Angeles Lakers takes on the official record. That comes with a certain amount of respect for one of sports media's highest-paid stars. Say what you want about him — and we do — but the man simply refuses to take his foot off the gas pedal. Yesterday the Undisputed star predicted that Russell Westbrook will be a disaster for James. Today he's back at the wheel, firing off the idea that Buddy Hield would have been a better acquisition for the Lakers.
AnimalsThe Big Lead

Bar Rescue's Jon Taffer Suggests Treating Unemployed People Like Hungry Dogs on Laura Ingraham's Show

Jon Taffer of Bar Rescue appeared on Thursday night's Ingraham Angle. Taffer and host Laura Ingraham discussed the possibility of cutting off unemployment in an effort to force people back to work. Ingraham noted that "hunger is a pretty powerful thing" and Taffer then relayed a story about how military dogs are only fed at night "because a hungry dog is an obedient dog."
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
FootballPosted by
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has Message For Simone Biles After Olympics Return

On Tuesday night, Simone Biles made her return to the Summer Olympics after withdrawing from most of her events. In her return to the competition floor, Biles competed in the balance beam and took home the bronze medal. While it wasn’t what she was hoping for when she first got to Tokyo, earning any medal after fighting through “the twisties” is an achievement.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Simone Biles and Her Many Siblings Had a Complicated Childhood

Nowadays, we can’t think of the Olympics without thinking about Simone Biles. She is one of the best gymnasts to ever compete in the international games, and many of us can’t stop watching her record-breaking routines. So of course, we can’t help but wonder what her childhood was like. Did she grow up with siblings?
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Just In: NFL Releases Statement On Deshaun Watson

NFL fans were surprised to learn this week that Deshaun Watson is attending the Houston Texans‘ training camp, despite still being involved in an ongoing sexual misconduct investigation. The NFL released a statement on Tuesday afternoon to address the matter. The league reaffirmed it is still reviewing the allegations which...
NFLBleacher Report

Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team

While the NFL draft and free agency provided plenty of on-paper insight as to what teams might look like in 2021, real answers and concerns are being uncovered now that camps have started. The Green Bay Packers, for example, know they'll have quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Los Angeles Rams know...
BasketballThe Big Lead

Mike Lindell Refuses to Leave Cyber Symposium Stage For 72 Hours, But Lunch Available in Hallway

Mike Lindell is hosting a cyber symposium on election fraud today in South Dakota. Much like the launch of his social media platform in the spring, there have been technical difficulties that he and his friends are calling "hacks." The day started with Dominion dropping some new lawsuits and if you want to see Lindell react to anything else over the next few days, stay tuned because he has already passed up lunch, proclaiming that he would not stop streaming for the entire 72 hours.
EntertainmentThe Big Lead

Olympic Ratings Were Bad, But Luckily NBC Still Made a Ton of Money

The ratings for NBC's coverage of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were down 42 percent from the 2016 Olympics in Rio. Only 150 million people watched NBC's Olympic coverage on television, which is the lowest total since 1988. If this sounds like a disaster for NBC or a reckoning for woke athletes, calm your pits, Becca.
NFLThe Big Lead

10 Takeaways From the 2020 Summer Olympics

The 2020 Summer Olympics came to a close this weekend after a wild two weeks that followed an even crazier, unprecedented five-year cycle. Now that Tokyo has officially passed the baton to Paris for the 2024 Games, it's time to look back at our biggest takeaways from the 2020 Olympics.
NBAThe Big Lead

Shaquille O'Neal Partnering with WynnBET as Brand Ambassador

Shaquille O'Neal has agreed to a deal with WynnBET to become the app's new brand ambassador, The Big Lead has learned. As part of the partnership, O'Neal will advise on strategy and be featured prominently in WynnBet's linear and digital advertising campaigns. He is also expected to create original content and interact with media partners. An official announcement will come later today.
BaseballThe Big Lead

Little League Umpire Enjoying Fall Out Boy Too Much to Make Proper Call

We're smack-dab in that magical time of year when young ballplayers leave it all on the field competing for the chance to play in the Little League World Series. The scenes are always absolute and pure. Part of that purity is the presence of volunteer umpires, who, try as they might, simply aren't able to perform at the level we've grown accustom to watching the professionals. And that's okay because everyone is trying their level best.

