Teachers Are Quitting Their Jobs Over Stress of COVID, Overwork

Shannon, a seventh-grade English teacher from Dallas, has considered leaving her teaching job for about a year now. She cites a number of reasons: Teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic meant putting her physical and mental health at risk every day; and on top of this, Texas governor Greg Abbot signed House Bill 3979 in June, which states that educators cannot teach students that “an individual, by virtue of his or her race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.” This combination has made Shannon think twice about staying in education long-term.