Almost halfway through August 2021 and the London restaurant (re)opening wheel continues to turn. Here’s everything you need to know about what happened this week. Last weekend, Caprice Holdings’s Ivy Asia Chelsea restaurant published then deleted a racist promotional video. Soon followed an “apology for offence caused” after multiple observers highlighted the video’s use of racist caricatures and reductive stereotyping. And yet, some were left wondering whether it was really that surprising that a brand which relies on those same stereotypes would use such material to promote its restaurant.