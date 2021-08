Humberto Mejia went five innings and allowed two runs on four hits and three walks, while striking out four. Surprisingly Mejia did not allow any home runs. Shane Carle pitched a scoreless sixth inning, with a hit and a walk allowed. Taylor Clarke pitched the seventh inning and allowed an unearned run with a walk allowed, and struck out two batters. The unearned ran came via an error by shortstop Juniel Querecuto. Baserunner Mauricio Dubon was stealing second, and thanks to the error by Querecuto, ended up on third, eventually scoring on a sacrifice fly. Ty Tice pitched 2⁄3 of an inning and allowed three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out one. Shumpei Yoshikawa pitched the final out of eighth inning.